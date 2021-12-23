Rumpke truck engulfed in flames in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders are on scene of a Rumpke truck that is engulfed in flames this morning in Miamisburg.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the truck caught fire around 7:16 a.m. on 60 Lawerance Avenue. The driver did make it out of the vehicle and the truck is fully engulfed.

2 News Crew are on the way to the scene. We will update this developing story as we learn more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.