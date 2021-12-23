ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

Rumpke truck engulfed in flames in Miamisburg

By WDTN.com Staff
 4 days ago

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders are on scene of a Rumpke truck that is engulfed in flames this morning in Miamisburg.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the truck caught fire around 7:16 a.m. on 60 Lawerance Avenue. The driver did make it out of the vehicle and the truck is fully engulfed.

2 News Crew are on the way to the scene. We will update this developing story as we learn more information.

