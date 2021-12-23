ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fleetwood’s Callum Camps fit for Shrewsbury clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCx2A_0dURHhFD00

Fleetwood have Callum Camps available for their home game with Shrewsbury on Boxing Day.

The 26-year-old midfielder suffered a fractured skull in their 2-1 loss to Burton in the FA Cup last month but made his return off the bench last week.

Daniel Batty is also available after serving his suspension for the straight red card he received in the 5-1 loss to Accrington earlier this month.

Midfielder Jordan Rossiter continues to recover from injury but will miss out.

Tom Bloxham is missing for Shrewsbury through suspension.

The 18-year-old striker was sent off five minutes before half-time in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Cheltenham after an altercation with Chris Hussey.

Ryan Bowman (hamstring) and defender Aaron Pierre (knee) both returned from injury off the bench in that game and are in contention to feature this time round.

Steve Cotterill gave his squad a few days off after some players received their second Covid jabs or booster jabs after Saturday’s game.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Callum McGregor believes cup final win would confirm Celtic’s progress

Captain Callum McGregor believes winning the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian on Sunday would confirm Celtic’s progress under Ange Postecoglou. The former Australia boss has stamped his mark on the Parkhead club since taking over in the summer with a new-look team and a high-tempo style of play, and the last-gasp 2-1 win at Ross County in midweek made it six wins in a row for the in-form Hoops.
SOCCER
newschain

Fog sees Kilmarnock’s clash with Dunfermline abandoned

Kilmarnock lost no ground in the Scottish Championship title race despite their game with Dunfermline being abandoned due to fog. Referee Craig Napier suspended play in the 63rd minute and soon decided the match could not continue. The sides were level at 1-1 at the time of the abandonment, with...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Bowman
Person
Steve Cotterill
Person
Jordan Rossiter
Person
Chris Hussey
Person
Callum Camps
Person
Tom Bloxham
Person
Aaron Pierre
Person
Daniel Batty
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrewsbury#Boxing Day#Covid
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst eager to keep Rangers squad size healthy in January

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will prepare for all eventualities in the transfer window but insisted he did not want to end January with a smaller squad. The likes of Joe Aribo and Nathan Patterson have been linked with English Premier League clubs, while Connor Goldson is free to talk to other teams and Alfredo Morelos is entering the final 18 months of his contract having never hidden his intention to move on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brighton waiting on fitness of key man Leandro Trossard ahead of Chelsea trip

Brighton must wait to discover if influential forward Leandro Trossard will be fit for their Premier League trip to Chelsea.The Belgium international set Albion on course for the 2-0 Boxing Day win over Brentford with a delightful volley before being withdrawn at the break due to a hamstring issue.Seagulls head coach Graham Potter described the substitution as precautionary but is unsure whether key man Trossard will be available for Wednesday’s visit to Stamford Bridge.“He just had a tightness in his hamstring,” Potter said of the 27-year-old.“It (his availability for Chelsea) will depend on the recovery. He’s not been feeling the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy