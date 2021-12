Austal USA has received a $2 million contract to perform design studies on a new class of supply ship for the U.S. Navy. The contract relates to the Navy’s Next-Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS) program. The Congressional Research Service describes the creation of “a new class of medium-sized at-sea resupply ships” as the program’s goal. They fit in with a general Navy fleet concept that calls for it to depend less on large ships and more on a network of smaller ships: With capacity distributed among more ships, it’s harder for an enemy to win by knocking out a few high-value targets.

