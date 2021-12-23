Google Play Points: What they are and how to use them

Defined by Google as an analysis of “how your pages perform, based on real world usage data (sometimes called field data)”, a Core Web Vitals (CWV) report measures page load speed, visual stability and page responsiveness over a 28-day period — with results based on actual site visits. This user experience assessment is vital in part because it impacts search rankings. An update to its parameters was rolled out in May of 2021, and it’s fair to say that there’s been considerable confusion surrounding both the revision itself and the metrics associated with it, resulting in oversights that impact website performance. Mistakes are likely arising because businesses have been bombarded with heaps of information on the topic of CWV since the announcement, and because UX practitioners, digital marketers and SEO experts — having spent years honing their craft and learning exactly what it takes to provide a pleasing user experience (and to achieve high search rankings) — are scrambling to adapt.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO