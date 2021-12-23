ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google Play Points: What they are and how to use them

By Shelby Brown
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're an Android user, you're no stranger to the Google Play Store's selection of apps, games, books and movies. Google Play Points is a free-to-join rewards program that launched in 2019. Program members can earn points for money spent in the Google Play Store. You can then use your accumulated...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Change these browser settings ASAP to better protect your privacy

Privacy is now a priority among browser-makers, but they may not go as far as you want in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers on the web. So, why not take your online privacy in your own hands before the end of the year? By changing some browser settings, you can crank up your privacy to outsmart that online tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Play#Google Pixel#Google One#The Google Play Store
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Use Grammarly in Google Docs

All of us make writing mistakes. The good news is there are tools to help us improve our writing capabilities, including Grammarly. And now, Grammarly integrates seamlessly with Google Docs for stress-free (and error-free) writing. Grammarly: A Brief Introduction. Grammarly is an easy-to-use proofreading and text editing tool perfect for...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Control Playback in Google Chrome Using a Toolbar Button

How many times have you searched for the tab playing music and accidentally close it or skip a song? With Chrome’s Media Control feature, you can see a list of all your current media sessions and manage them as you want. The best part is that you don’t need...
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

How To Use Google Assistant To Screen Unwanted Calls In Android 12

If you’ve ever wanted to screen out unwanted or spam calls, that feature is finally here with Android 12. And that’s not just in terms of automatically outright rejecting calls, either. Instead, this Google Assistant feature, once only available on Pixel-branded handsets, does far more. It can also...
CELL PHONES
Macworld

The top features in iOS 15.2 and how to use them

Apple has one last iOS update before the new year, and it’s surprisingly loaded with features. While we’re still waiting for Universal Control in iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey, iOS 15 is coming along nicely, with nearly every announced new feature having landed before the close of 2021. Here are three new features that arrived in iOS 15.2 that will make life on your iPhone that much better.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

TikTok dethrones Google as this year's most popular domain

Google's domain is a powerful force thanks to the company's range of services, from Maps to Photos to Flights. But the search giant has just been humbled by new kid on the block TikTok, which nabbed the spot for No. 1 most popular domain of late 2021, according to tech-security company Cloudflare.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

If you care about privacy, use this default search engine in Chrome, Safari and Firefox

It's almost that time of year. Following festive holiday dinners and gift exchanges, many switch focus to the new year and their 2022 goals. Although exercising, organizing that clutter room or even reading more may be on the list of resolutions, what about boosting your personal privacy and better protecting your data while searching the web? You can always try regularly deleting your browser history, opting out of password autofills and turning off your browser's location tracking. But, the simplest way to keep your data safe may be to switch to an anonymous search engine like DuckDuckGo.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Install the Google Play Store on Windows 11

You can natively run Android apps on Windows 11 via Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA); however, it has its limitations. The new OS only natively supports Amazon’s Appstore and not Google Play Store. And while sideloading Android apps is an option, anything that requires Google Play Service will not work.
COMPUTERS
Westport News

Common Google Core Web Vital Mistakes and How to Fix Them

Defined by Google as an analysis of “how your pages perform, based on real world usage data (sometimes called field data)”, a Core Web Vitals (CWV) report measures page load speed, visual stability and page responsiveness over a 28-day period — with results based on actual site visits. This user experience assessment is vital in part because it impacts search rankings. An update to its parameters was rolled out in May of 2021, and it’s fair to say that there’s been considerable confusion surrounding both the revision itself and the metrics associated with it, resulting in oversights that impact website performance. Mistakes are likely arising because businesses have been bombarded with heaps of information on the topic of CWV since the announcement, and because UX practitioners, digital marketers and SEO experts — having spent years honing their craft and learning exactly what it takes to provide a pleasing user experience (and to achieve high search rankings) — are scrambling to adapt.
INTERNET
wpguynews.com

What Are Responsive Search Ads and Why Should You Use Them?

As a marketer, we’ve been talking about personalization and responsive advertising for some time now. And that trend isn’t going away. Additionally, the ways people search are changing. Google found that 15% of search queries every day are new searches they’ve never seen before. That’s why starting...
CELL PHONES
addictivetips.com

How to use Google Maps while music is playing on your phone

Google Maps offers turn by turn navigation. The app can give you voice directions i.e., tell you when to turn left or right, and which road to turn on, or it can show directions on the screen as you drive. Either method works great depending on how you’re comfortable.
CELL PHONES
theregister.com

UK's antitrust watchdog is very angry and has written a letter telling Apple and Google how angry it is with them

The UK's antitrust regulator fears Apple and Google have a "vice-like grip" on mobile apps and browsers, which freezes out competitors and gives folks a crummy deal. In a blunt assessment, the Competition and Markets Authority's department of what-took-you-so-long noted that Brits pretty much get their smartphone apps from just Apple and Google's software stores; that Apple only lets you use Safari on its handhelds; and that Google pays Android device makers to ensure its Chrome browser and app store are bundled.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Keep Amazon, Google and Apple out of your conversations: A guide to protect your privacy

If you take a quick walk around your home, you will likely spot several Apple, Amazon and Google devices. From Echo smart speakers to smart phones and smart displays to HomePods -- maybe even the new Facebook Portal Plus -- your home probably has a smart device every several feet. The invasion of smart gadgets into your home brings understandable privacy concerns, especially since many of these companies have a controversial history of recording and reviewing users' voice data without their consent. But there are several ways to protect your privacy.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Apple must let dating apps offer alternate in-app payment options, says Dutch regulator

Apple must allow dating app developers to offer non-Apple payment systems for in-app purchases or face a hefty fine, according to a detailed ruling released today from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). The regulator has been investigating the company’s App Store practices since 2019, but Reuters reports that it decided to focus on dating apps after receiving a complaint from Match Group, owners of dating services like Tinder, Match.com, and OkCupid.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

What Is Dropbox Paper? How to Use It

Do you use Dropbox as your online filing cabinet? If so, you can simplify your work even further by using Dropbox Paper, a simple document creation tool built right into Dropbox. It's an easy way to quickly create meeting notes, brainstorm documents, memos, to-do lists, and so much more. What...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy