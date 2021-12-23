ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Feeling of injustice’: Howe speaks out as Newcastle contact league over referees

By Louise Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qdsh6_0dURGjgm00
Newcastle did not get a penalty for this incident involving Ryan Fraser and Manchester City’s goalkeeper, Ederson.

Newcastle United have written to the Premier League requesting “clarity” regarding a series of recent contentious refereeing decisions which have gone against them during defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester City.

At Leicester a penalty was awarded against Eddie Howe’s side despite Brendan Rodgers’ midfielder James Maddison appearing to have initiated the contact; Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool at a moment when Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden was down with a head injury; and last Sunday against City, Ederson seemed to clearly foul Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser but no penalty was awarded.

“All we’re asking for is some clarity on the decisions and how the officials have come to those decisions,” said Howe, whose relegation-threatened side have won only one game all season and face Manchester United at St James’ Park on Monday night. “That’s all we’re asking for to help the processes for the future. Those decisions have influenced the results, I’ve got no doubt about that.

“There’s definitely a feeling of injustice among our group. There’s been disbelief in the games at a few of the things that have gone against us. When VAR was first introduced I think it was used regularly to try to get the right decision. But I think the use of it has been diluted and I don’t see it effectively intervening as much as it did in a positive way. The use of VAR as far as we’re concerned has definitely been a bit contentious.”

While Howe hopes to make referees think twice before declining to offer his side the benefit of the doubt he has also questioned Newcastle’s “unfair” schedule which dictates that his players will fulfil their fourth fixture in just over a fortnight against Manchester United but the visitors will be playing for the first time since 11 December.

Whereas Manchester United are one of a number of sides to have seen fixtures postponed by Covid outbreaks among their squad, other teams, including Newcastle, have soldiered on after remaining largely virus-free. Along the way Howe’s side have collected injuries at a time when two relegation rivals, Burnley and Watford, have been able to give some key players a fortnight’s rest. Leeds were in a similar position to Newcastle but on Thursday their Boxing Day game was called off.

“For the benefit of the league you want everybody to be treated the same and you want a level playing field,” said Howe. “With the postponements some teams have not been playing while others, like us, have played. You also have January to think about. If teams have a fixture backlog and those games get moved to February or March they can then play new January signings in them.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

“I think it’s questionable whether the current situation has been fair to everybody. Moving one of our games would be nice because we’re in a position where we’re playing a lot and our players are fatigued and carrying injuries.

“The trouble when players carry injuries into games is that it only makes your squad smaller. That’s what we’re currently faced with and it’s proving very difficult for us.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Maddison
Person
Isaac Hayden
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Ryan Fraser
Person
Eddie Howe
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Howe insists Newcastle don't need '40 points' to beat drop

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe believes they're at an advantage this season in their relegation battle. Howe is not convinced that teams will have to get close to 40 points to ensure survival in the Premier League this year, and feels the season will boil down to crucial clashes with those in and around them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Redknapp convinced Howe will keep Newcastle up

Former Bournemouth boss Harry Redknapp believes Eddie Howe can guide Newcastle to Premier League safety. Redknapp wrote for The Sun: "I might be in a minority here because there are plenty of people who think the richest club in the business will be playing in the Championship next season. "It's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Newcastle United#Referees#The Premier League#St James Park#Covid
The Independent

Newcastle vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on Monday evening as the hosts’ battle to stave off relegation continues.Newcastle entered this gameweek in 19th place in the Premier League, their 4-0 thrashing by Man City last time out making it three losses in a row for the Magpies.Man United, meanwhile, have stabilised themselves somewhat since the recent arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, under whom they have secured two narrow wins and a draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesHowever, the Red Devils have not competed in over two weeks due to Covid-related match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: Let's recreate times of great victories over Man Utd

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has urged his players to create their own history against Manchester United tonight. Newcastle sealed a number of unforgettable victories over Monday's opponents under the guidance of Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson, who presided over some entertaining United line-ups during the first decade of the Premier League era.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Danger men Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson are key to our Premier League survival hopes, says Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Newcastle's hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League could depend on the understanding between star men Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson. Head coach Eddie Howe has revealed that finding the best way to use the skills of his two most dangerous players has been a major focus during his first few weeks in the job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends body language of ‘whinge-bag’ Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has told his players to get physical after they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville TV pundit Neville launched a half-time tirade during United’s 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle on Monday evening in which substitute Edinson Cavani’s second-half equaliser at St James’ Park rescued a point.Asked about the former United full-back’s comments after the game, Rangnick said: “I don’t think today it was a problem of body language, it was more a question of physicality, of meeting the demands with regard to speed, tempo, physicality. The side-effect is the body...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

92K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy