The aspiring artist jailed for life for the murder of aristocrat Sir Richard Sutton wrote to the judge describing his “disgust” at his actions but claiming he is not “some demonic monster”.Thomas Schreiber was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to a minimum of 36 years for killing the multimillionaire hotelier and the attempted murder of his own mother, Anne Schreiber, who was left paralysed by the attack.The attack happened at Sir Richard’s Moorhill estate near Gillingham in Dorset where the 35-year-old defendant had been living following the separation of his parents.Schreiber admitted carrying out the “horror show” knife attack...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO