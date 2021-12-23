ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ackerman: 'Illinois is just way better than Missouri'

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Mike Elam, Marc Cox
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jx9rF_0dURGHAY00

KMOX's Tom Ackerman joined Mike Elam following the Missouri Tigers loss in the Armed Forces Bowl to Army on Wednesday evening, 24-22 and the Tigers loss to Illinois in the annual 'Braggin' Rights' game against Illinois, 88-to-63.

"That was, as expected, a lopsided game," says Ackerman. "Illinois is just way better than Missouri is. Mizzou cut the lead down to six in the first half, and then just got smoked."

Ackerman also commented on the Bowl season and the rise in Covid cases that are shutting down sports in various leagues.

"We have some experience now in moving sports around, we're gonna have to adjust to Covid being in our lives and we'll see how these leagues do that," says Ackerman.

Listen to more 97.1 FM Talk:

© 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Missouri State
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ackerman
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
847
Followers
235
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy