KMOX's Tom Ackerman joined Mike Elam following the Missouri Tigers loss in the Armed Forces Bowl to Army on Wednesday evening, 24-22 and the Tigers loss to Illinois in the annual 'Braggin' Rights' game against Illinois, 88-to-63.

"That was, as expected, a lopsided game," says Ackerman. "Illinois is just way better than Missouri is. Mizzou cut the lead down to six in the first half, and then just got smoked."

Ackerman also commented on the Bowl season and the rise in Covid cases that are shutting down sports in various leagues.

"We have some experience now in moving sports around, we're gonna have to adjust to Covid being in our lives and we'll see how these leagues do that," says Ackerman.

