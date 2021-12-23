ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Orlando to require masks regardless of vaccination status

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Universal Orlando Resort has updated its COVID-19 safety policies to require masks indoors for all guests and employees, regardless of vaccination status.

The policy will take effect on Friday, Dec. 24, a spokesperson for Universal told WFLA.

On May 28, Universal Orlando changed its policies to no longer require guests that were fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

The news comes as University of Florida researchers predict that reported COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State could peak in February with more than 30,000 cases a day from the omicron variant, according to the Associated Press.

The report by three UF researchers said the actual number of infections, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, could be significantly higher — up to 150,000 infections a day — under the most likely scenario in Florida.

The number of projected infections is much higher than the number of predicted reported cases because many infections aren’t reported if people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Feds ask judge to reject Lubbock ISD request for nationwide injunction on mask, vaccine mandate

LUBBOCK, Texas — The federal government responded to the Lubbock Independent School System and the State of Texas Monday in an ongoing lawsuit. The government asked a judge to deny a nationwide injunction that LISD requested. LISD and Texas sued the Biden Administration to stop a mask and vaccine mandate in the Head Start program. […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: Leaders consider ‘consequences’ of not tracking state hospital waitlist data

For two years, KXAN investigators have been exploring the growing backlog of people in Texas jails who need mental competency restoration. While an advisory committee has largely focused on finding state hospital beds for that group, our team took a closer look at the backgrounds of individuals on the waitlist to determine trends experts say could help drive down numbers. In our research, we found data on this topic is often hidden or unreliable – a discovery sparking promise for change among state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Mind-blowing to watch’: TSA agent jumps over baggage check to save infant’s life

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A newly hired TSA agent is being hailed a hero after she jumped over a baggage check to save the life of an infant who stopped breathing at Newark Liberty International Airport. Transportation Security Administration officer Cecilia Morales knew something was wrong when she heard people screaming for help, according to […]
TAMPA, FL
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas man arrested after Miami airport brawl

MIAMI, Florida (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after a clash with police turned into a brawl earlier this week at Miami International Airport.  Alberto Suarez, 32, has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, according to ABC News.  The shocking fight, which was caught on camera, broke out Monday […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

First omicron-related death confirmed in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo announced the first omicron variant related death in Houston county during a news conference Monday. This came after Hidalgo raised the COVID-19 threat level in the area from yellow to orange, according to a tweet. Judge Hidalgo said the patient was a man in his 50s with […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

FDA authorizes first pills for COVID-19 treatment

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, a packaged mixture of pills intended to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults, and children over 12 years old, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are at high risk of severe impacts from the virus. According to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
