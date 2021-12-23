ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

2 Boxing Day Premier League games off due to COVID outbreaks

Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Coronavirus outbreaks at Leeds and Watford have led to two...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Boxing Day#Outbreaks#Covid#Ap
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City host Leicester on Boxing Day as they continue to march towards a Premier League title defence. Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form, with a win over the Foxes today able to take their domestic win streak to eight and open up a six-point gap to second-placed Liverpool, who can only watch after their match with Leeds was postponed due to a Covid outbreak.Leicester are recovering from a devastating penalty shoot-out defeat in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBut while Brendan Rodgers contends with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Chelsea in the Premier League this Boxing Day. Steven Gerrard will be forced to watch from afar after Aston Villa’s head coach tested positive for Covid-19. Villa will hope his absence doesn’t detract from their momentum, having won four of their six games since Gerrard took charge, with their only two defeats coming against Manchester City and Liverpool. That upturn in form has seen Villa return to the top half of the table and they will hope to take advantage of Chelsea’s recent inconsistency this afternoon. After such a brilliant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Chelsea head to Aston Villa this evening knowing they cannot afford to concede any further ground in the Premier League title race. Thomas Tuchel’s depleted squad endured frustrating back-to-back draws against Everton and Wolves and now find themselves six points adrift of leaders Manchester City. FOLLOW LIVE: Aston Villa vs Chelsea – latest Premier League updatesTaking all three points against Villa will be no easy task, though, with the club transformed since Steven Gerrard’s arrival. Villa have won four of their six league games since Gerrard’s took the reins, with their only defeats coming against City and Liverpool. Here is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Trumann Democrat

Klopp frustrated at EPL's 3-sub rule as COVID-19 cases bite

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp became the latest Premier League manager to express his frustration at being allowed to make only three substitutions in a match at a busy time when many squads are being hit hard by coronavirus cases. England’s top division is one of the few leagues to decide...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith unhappy with costly mistakes as Norwich thrashed by Arsenal

Norwich head coach Dean Smith was left bemoaning individual errors as he admitted standards had “dropped massively” following a Boxing Day thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.A brace from Bukayo Saka either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike had the Gunners on course for three points before a late Alexandre Lacazette penalty and a goal for substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured a comfortable 5-0 win.The victory leaves Arsenal six points clear in fourth place as they picked up back-to-back away wins for the first time in the league this season.While the visitors continued a decent run of form, Norwich...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy