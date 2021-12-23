ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17,000 turkeys killed in fire at central Pa. farm

By Jenna Wise
 4 days ago
A Perry County farmer lost 17,000 turkeys during a barn blaze that had firefighters on the scene for hours Thursday morning, officials said. The Newport...

Central Pa. man killed in apparent stabbing: coroner

One man died in an apparent stabbing in York City Sunday night. Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, 36, was found dead in a home in the 300 block of East King Street around 11:30 p.m., according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The situation was initially reported as a shooting, but the...
Fundraiser for surviving members of Pa. family shut down due to ‘fake’ pages and harassment

A woman has closed the fundraiser for the surviving members of the King family in Bucks County Pennsylvania two days after she started it. Nearly $610,000 was raised after the house fire early on Christmas Day that killed Eric King and two of his sons, ages 11 and 8. King’s wife Kristin and their oldest son Brady were able to escape the flames.
State Police Report - Dec. 26, 2021

— — — Connie McCombs, 69, of New Bloomfield was traveling south in the 8000 block of Spring Road in Centre Twp. when her 2001 Subaru Outback struck two northbound vehicles at 4 p.m., Nov. 3. McCombs, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured and taken...
Perry County Obituaries - Dec. 26, 2021

Beverly J. “Bev” Hummel, 82, of Marysville died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. She was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Marysville to Lester E. and Esther J. Hummel. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved attending music jams,...
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

