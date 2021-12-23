ACSO: 2 Schenectady women arrested with crack-cocaine, fentanyl, and $120,000 cash

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, two Schenectady women were arrested after a traffic stop in Albany. They were allegedly found with crack-cocaine, fentanyl, and $120,000 cash.

On December 22, at around 9:15 p.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Kia Stinger in Albany for vehicle and traffic violations. During the traffic stop, Deputies observed crack-cocaine in plain view and then searched the vehicle.

During the search, Deputies located a quantity of crack-cocaine, a quantity of fentanyl, and around $120,000 in US Currency. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jennifer Lupi, 37, of Schenectady, and the passenger of the vehicle, Jessica Lupi, 31, of Schenectady, were arrested and charged.

Jennifer Lupi also had an active arrest warrant out of the Schenectady.

Charges

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Jennifer Lupi and Jessica Lupi were taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as pre-arraigned detainee’s and will be arraigned at Albany City Court on December 23.

