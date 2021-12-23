VIDEO: Vandal smashes car windows at Bronx NYPD station

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police are searching for a man seen smashing the windows of multiple NYPD patrol cars at a Bronx police station this week.

The NYPD released surveillance video Thursday showing the man breaking the windows of parked cars outside the 42nd Precinct stationhouse in Morrisania.

Police said the vehicles were unoccupied when the man went on the vandalism spree around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.