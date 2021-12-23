ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

VIDEO: Vandal smashes car windows at Bronx NYPD station

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwiYs_0dURDqW000

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police are searching for a man seen smashing the windows of multiple NYPD patrol cars at a Bronx police station this week.

The NYPD released surveillance video Thursday showing the man breaking the windows of parked cars outside the 42nd Precinct stationhouse in Morrisania.

Police said the vehicles were unoccupied when the man went on the vandalism spree around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Photo credit NYPD

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Cars
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Car Windows#Vehicles#Police Cars#Nypdtips#Precinct Stationhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy