One man dead, one wounded in southeast Missouri shooting

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the southeast Missouri town of Jackson are continuing to investigate what led to a shooting that left one man dead and another critically wounded.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at Town House Inn. KFVS-TV reports that 26-year-old Clifton Smith Jr. of Oxford, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and other crimes. He is jailed on $2 million bond.

Police say Smith first threatened men in one of the rooms near his, then went into their room and opened fire. It’s not clear if or how Smith knew the victims.

Police found methamphetamine in Smith’s motel room, they say.