ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MO

Police: Fulton man shot neighbor with a crossbow

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is jailed without bond after allegedly using a crossbow to attack a neighbor.

Fulton police were called to a home just before noon Wednesday to help a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen with an arrow from a crossbow. The man is hospitalized but a news release from police did not offer details about his condition.

Investigators say a 63-year-old got into a verbal altercation with the victim before using his crossbow to attack him. Formal charges had not been filed as of early Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Woman’s death in Chicago police custody under investigation

CHICAGO (AP) — A civilian oversight office is investigating the death of a woman who allegedly killed herself while in Chicago police custody. Irene Chavez, 33, was being held in the city’s 3rd District police station when the Civilian Office of Police Accountability received notification of an attempted suicide on Dec. 18, the office said Monday in a release.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Police: Man shot by officers charged with attempted murder

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who was shot and wounded by Baltimore police officers on Christmas Day has been charged with attempted murder, authorities announced Monday. Officers who had been called to a northwest Baltimore home Saturday for a report of a man suffering a behavioral crisis found Barron Von Coe, 59, who indicated that explosive devices might be in and around the house, police said in a news release Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, MO
Fulton, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crossbow#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

697K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy