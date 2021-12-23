ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Food Supplement Market Boosts in Thailand

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs demand for food supplements increases, big corporations in Thailand are jumping into the market of...

Harmful Chemicals Detected in Food in Thailand

There has been an ongoing effort in Thailand for consumer protection and demanding a reduction in chemical spraying on food plants. In October 2019, the National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC) banned the use of chlorpyrifos, glyphosate, and paraquat on food plants after conservation and consumer protection groups pressurized the committee.
AGRICULTURE
Market drivers for dairy foods

Although statistics regarding dairy consumption are collected nationally, the results are relevant to small producers. As she explained the concept of how small-scale dairy processors can use such statistics, Sarah Cornelisse, Penn State senior Extension associate in agricultural entrepreneurship and business management, stated that the per capita consumption of dairy products increased from approximately 540 pounds per person in 1975 to 655 pounds in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
Pepperoni Foods Market set for explosive growth | Tyson Foods, Performance Food, Smithfield Foods

The Latest released survey report on Global Pepperoni Foods Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Pepperoni Foods manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats LLC, Danish Crown Toppings, US Foods, Liguria Foods, Hormel Foods, PALLAS FOODS UC, Tyson Foods, Performance Food Group, Smithfield Foods, Pallas Foods Ltd., Salumificio Fratelli Beretta, Bridgford Foods, Johnsonville & Vienna beef.
ECONOMY
#Food Supplements#Covid#True Corporation#Grammy Entertainment
Global Antifouling Agents Market to Grow at 6.5% In Terms of Revenue during 2021 – 2029: Says Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights delivers key insights on the global antifouling agents market. In terms of volume, the global antifouling agents market was sized at 142.86 Kilo Tons in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to high rate of biofouling in marine sector, rise in demand for antifouling agents in conjunction with idling of marine vessels during Covid-19 crisis amongst others.
MARKETS
Thailand Welcomes Southeast Asia's Largest 5G Smart Hospital

Mahidol University’s Siriraj Hospital in Thailand has announced the launch of its 5G smart hospital with support from Huawei and the telecommunications and broadcasting commission of Thailand. According to the claims of a press release, this is the largest 5G smart hospital in Thailand and the region of Southeast...
HEALTH
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Economy
Country
Thailand
Coronavirus
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Portugal to Approve Lithium Mining

Portugal might approve mining for lithium by next year. The country is said to have the largest reserves of lithium in Europe. Lithium along with cobalt and nickel plays a vital role in the production of electric batteries for vehicles. This will reduce Europe’s dependence for the element on outside sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Asia Minute: Thailand struggles to boost tourism

The week between Christmas and New Year’s is a relatively quiet one for many people. But for some tourist destinations, it’s a crucial period for business. In one Southeast Asian country, months of careful planning have run into unforeseen developments. Even before Omicron, Thailand’s beach resorts faced uncertain...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The omicron variant may have developed in immunocompromised people, expert says

The omicron variant is becoming the most dominant coronavirus strain in the entire world — and now scientists are trying to figure out why it developed. Scientists in South Africa have started to investigate the “highly plausible hypothesis” that COVID-19 variants — like the omicron variant — got their start in people who were infected by COVID-19 but had immune systems weakened by other medical issues, such as untreated HIV, according to BBC News.
SCIENCE
Myocarditis And Covid 19 Vaccine: New Link Revealed By Study

There’s been a lot of fuss regarding the novel covid 19 vaccines and myocarditis. Now, it seems that more evidence is revealed by a brand new study and you can check out more details below. The study’s abstract begins by noting the following:. “autopsy findings of a 22-year-old...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Boost gift spending with key holiday marketing strategies

Marketing products and services is an ongoing effort for all businesses, but money gets left on the table when businesses fail to seize end-of-calendar-year holiday-related spending. Retailers and online and offline brands should consider developing a holiday marketing strategy to capture the attention of shoppers already eager to purchase gifts,...
ECONOMY
Omicron variant comes with shift in symptoms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to the omicron variant, Baptist infectious disease expert, Dr. Steve Threlkeld, says a person is twice as likely or more to get infected from being around someone with omicron. He says people who are vaccinated are getting infected but are experiencing mild symptoms,...
MEMPHIS, TN

