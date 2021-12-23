ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Live updates: UK study makes case for AstraZeneca boosters

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — A third dose of both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines significantly increased the immune response to the omicron variant, according to a new study by University of Oxford researchers. The laboratory study, which hasn’t been peer reviewed yet, compared antibody levels in blood samples from...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

AstraZeneca antibody cocktail works against Omicron in study

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said on Thursday a lab-study of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, found that the treatment retained neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant, showing promise for wider use of the therapy. The study was conducted by independent investigators of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Another record for Covid cases and first Omicron booster study

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. A record number of daily coronavirus cases have been reported across the UK for the third day in a row as infections surge driven by the Omicron variant. There were 93,045 confirmed Covid cases reported on Friday, up by nearly 5,000 on the day before. The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has increased by 132,836 or 38.6% in the last seven days, compared with the previous week, according to the government figures. Deaths remain stable but there is generally a lag between infection and severe illness developing. London has seen rapid spread of the Omicron variant and you can hear how those on the front line at St George's Hospital in the capital are tackling it here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Live updates: Minnesota governor tests positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife and teenage son, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. In a statement, Walz said all three tested positive on Monday after his son began experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend. The governor and first lady Gwen Walz remain asymptomatic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WDBO

Live updates: UK passes 100,000 new COVID cases for 1st time

LONDON — Britain has recorded 106,122 new daily coronavirus infections, the highest total of the pandemic and the first time the figure has topped 100,000. Confirmed infections have risen almost 60% in the past week, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. The British government has re-imposed face masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Live updates: Quebec reinstates restrictions as cases climb

QUEBEC CITY — Quebec is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases in the Canadian province. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said restaurants must close by 10 p.m. The province last week went to 50% capacity at restaurants and bars but...
TRAVEL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: Ecuador makes pandemic vaccination mandatory

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador is making vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory. The government said Thursday that only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt. Those people must provide documentation. Officials say the order comes because of an increase in coronavirus infections and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

UK faces tidal wave of omicron cases; Fauci on boosters: COVID updates

With the spread of the omicron variant looming, Monday marks the one year anniversary of the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine rolling out of Pfizer’s production facilities and heading toward hospitals around the country to launch U.S. vaccination efforts. More than 239 million people have since received at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Uk#Pfizer Biontech#Omicron#University Of Oxford#British
audacy.com

Live updates: Scotland to limit attendance at public events

LONDON — Scotland is effectively barring spectators from professional soccer matches and canceling Edinburgh’s big New Year’s bash as part of tighter restrictions to slow the spread of the omicron variant. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says that for three weeks starting Dec. 26, public events will be...
NFL
Miami Herald

Live updates: UK: Hospitalization less likely with omicron

Britain’s public health agency says preliminary data suggest that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are between 50% and 70% less likely to need hospitalization than those with the delta strain. The U.K. Health Security Agency findings add to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live updates: Denmark sets record for coronavirus cases

HELSINKI — Denmark has recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic with 16,164 new infection cases in the past 24 hours. The figure released by Danish health authorities on Monday broke the previous daily record set in the Scandinavian country only on Sunday when 14,844 new infections were documented.
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: Greece adds restrictions as cases rise

ATHENS — In Greece, authorities announced additional restrictions after the highest number of daily confirmed infections, at 9,284, was announced since the start of the pandemic. Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced that starting Jan. 3: the mandatory use of high-protection or double masks will be imposed at supermarkets and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
France
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston Globe

UK study finds no evidence Omicron cases are less severe than Delta

A previous COVID-19 recovery provides little shield against infection with the Omicron variant, a research team from Imperial College London showed in a large study that underlines the importance of booster shots. Having had COVID probably only offers 19% protection against Omicron, the study showed on Friday. That was roughly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
audacy.com

Live updates: National Guard called in to help hospitals

BOSTON: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday he will activate up to 500 members of the National Guard to support understaffed hospitals across the state facing a surge of COVID-19 patients and to bolster non-emergency medical transportation needs. Up to 300 Guard members will begin training this week to provide...
NFL
mixmag.net

The UK live sector is "on the verge of collapsing" due to Omicron, study finds

A new survey conducted by LIVE has found that there has been a "devastating loss" in terms of attendance, cancellations, and ticket shows at events since the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The survey found that 70% of organisers have had to postpone performances that were scheduled to...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy