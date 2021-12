Cerner, one of the largest employers and most valuable companies in the Kansas City area, has agreed to be acquired. The health care information technology company announced Monday it will be by bought by Oracle in an all-cash deal worth $95 per share, or about $28.3 billion in equity value. That represents a premium of 19.5% over Cerner’s closing price of $79.49 on Thursday, before the Wall Street Journal reported the companies were engaged in deal talks.

