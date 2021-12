Far and away, Hamilton is the largest and well known musical over the last 10 years. If you want to see it, now you'll have the chance. When it comes to Lin-Manuel Miranda's ever-popular musical Hamilton, the performances sell out time after time. With tickets going on sale only a mere 10 days before Christmas you might just have to be quick when getting tickets. The general public will be patiently awaiting the tickets going on sale Wednesday, December 15th at 10 am.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO