Pelicans want Zion Williamson back this season

Shams Charania on Zion Williamson: From everything I’ve been told, the Pelicans do want him to play this season. I think Zion Williamson in his heart of hearts does want to play this year. So you have two parties that clearly want him back on the floor.

Source: YouTube

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Joe Johnson and Lance Stephenson have scored more points than Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson this season. Wild times. pic.twitter.com/z1gS1vIUdn – 10:43 PM

We all know how much Zion has been struggling through this injury. What have you two been telling him throughout this process? Jaxson Hayes: It’s crazy, because everyone’s been trying to fry him. I know he’s trying to ignore all that stuff and do what he has to do. When we’re sitting at the game, people are yelling stuff at him. I just tell him, “Bro, they’re just mad because they’re not in your shoes.” That’s all you can tell him. We all know how much he wants to play. He’s doing all he can to get back right. But there’s nothing we can do until he’s healthy. We just have to be there to support him. -via The Athletic / December 18, 2021

Michael Scotto: Zion Williamson received an injection in his right foot. He will be limited to low impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period and be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, Pelicans say. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / December 16, 2021

NBA on ESPN: @Andrew Lopez says the Pelicans still believe Zion Williamson will return to play this season. “This is not a ‘shut him down for the season’ type of injury. … They still feel like he can play basketball this year.” -via Twitter / December 13, 2021