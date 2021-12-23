Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson signs 10-day contract with Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics (16-17) at Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) Monday, December 27, 2021. The Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first of 2 games this season. They will face each other again on March 27 in Boston. This is the Celtics second game of a 2 game road trip. They will begin a 4 game home stand on Wednesday when they face the LA Clippers. The Wolves last played on Thursday, December 23 and so they should be well rested. The Celtics last played on Saturday and so along with being short handed, will not be as rested as the Timberwolves.

