Former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson signs 10-day contract with Boston Celtics

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer All-Star Joe Johnson made his return to the NBA on Wednesday after signing a 10-day contract with the Celtics. Johnson, 40, most recently played in the BIG3...

NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum makes Celtics history on Christmas Day

Jayson Tatum celebrated the holiday by etching his name deeper into Boston Celtics history books. The Boston star entered Saturday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks needing just 20 points to surpass Paul Pierce for the second-most points ever scored by a Celtic before turning 25. Tatum, unsurprisingly, made quick work of that feat, moving ahead of “The Truth” with a layup early in the fourth quarter of a typically competitive affair against the reigning NBA champions.
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum reacts to chipping Jaylen Brown’s tooth

Several interesting things happened during the Boston Celtics’ Christmas Day loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Celtics star Jayson Tatum made franchise history by surpassing a record previously held by Boston great Paul Pierce. However, it was something else that Tatum did that caught the attention of viewers. The Boston star accidentally elbowed his fellow teammate Jaylen Brown in the face, chipping his tooth. After the game, Tatum took to social media to react to chipping Brown’s tooth.
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves Game #34 12/27/21

Boston Celtics (16-17) at Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) Monday, December 27, 2021. The Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first of 2 games this season. They will face each other again on March 27 in Boston. This is the Celtics second game of a 2 game road trip. They will begin a 4 game home stand on Wednesday when they face the LA Clippers. The Wolves last played on Thursday, December 23 and so they should be well rested. The Celtics last played on Saturday and so along with being short handed, will not be as rested as the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson (Celtics) among players on 10-day contracts

With more than 90 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
CBS Boston

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night’s Game Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. On Monday, star forward Jayson Tatum was added to the league’s Health & Safety Protocol, leaving Boston without its top player for the foreseeable future. Tatum is now the eighth player to be ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota because of Health & Safety Protocol. The Celtics will also be without rotation players Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Enes Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith, along with Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles and Justin Jackson. Miles and Jackson were just signed...
Celtics sign Al-Farouq Aminu, Norvel Pelle to 10-day contracts

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed 10-year NBA veteran Al-Farouq Aminu and center Norvel Pelle to 10-day contracts, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Aminu, 31, has played in 711 career NBA games (445 starts) over 10 seasons with...
