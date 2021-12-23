Jefferies Downgrades Allakos Inc. (ALLK) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $100.00. The analyst commented, "We initiate coverage on PI with a Buy rating and $100 price target. We view PI as the leading provider of complete RFID Tag solutions, a market whose TAM we believe is 3 trillion units. As the only supplier of both RFID chips and systems, we view PI as uniquely positioned to anticipate market needs, develop the market and benefit from what we expect will be sustained 20%+ CAGR. Our Price Target is $100, which assumes an EV/S ratio of 9x on our 2023 rev est."

