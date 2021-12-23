ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferies Downgrades Allakos Inc. (ALLK) to Hold

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft downgraded Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK)...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Innovage Holding Corp (INNV) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Jamie Perse downgraded Innovage Holding Corp (NASDAQ: INNV) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC (“Ampere”) to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere’s other limited liability company members (“Purchaser”). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM’s entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
StreetInsider.com

BWS Financial Downgrades Verso Paper (VRS) to Hold on Takeover

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand downgraded Verso Paper (NYSE: VRS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades HCA Holdings (HCA) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill downgraded HCA Holdings (NYSE: HCA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Craig-Hallum Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) to Hold

Craig-Hallum analyst George Sutton downgraded Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades LexinFintech Holdings (ADR) (LX) to Neutral

UBS analyst Alex Ye downgraded LexinFintech Holdings (ADR) (NASDAQ: LX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “. Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins restated...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen downgraded Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Gordon Haskett Downgrades Target (TGT) to Hold (3)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom downgraded Target (NYSE: TGT) from Buy (1) to Hold (3). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Target click here. For more...
StreetInsider.com

Immatics/BMY Deal 'Notable' for Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) - Jefferies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said the Immatics (IMTX)/Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) collaboration, announced yesterday, is "notable" and provides additional validation for Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ: IMCR). The analyst reiterated a Buy rating and...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) with a Buy rating and a price target of $100.00. The analyst commented, "We initiate coverage on PI with a Buy rating and $100 price target. We view PI as the leading provider of complete RFID Tag solutions, a market whose TAM we believe is 3 trillion units. As the only supplier of both RFID chips and systems, we view PI as uniquely positioned to anticipate market needs, develop the market and benefit from what we expect will be sustained 20%+ CAGR. Our Price Target is $100, which assumes an EV/S ratio of 9x on our 2023 rev est."
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Greif Inc. (GEF) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Cloudflare Inc. (NET) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
