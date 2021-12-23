ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These women help keep the Richmond Fire Department in line

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters put out literal fires everyday, but who puts out the figurative fires happening inside the Richmond Fire Department?

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett surprised two receptionists at the fire department who are credited for keeping the department in line. He gifted them with flowers and gift cards to thank for them for their hard work.

