Christmas

TODAY'S LABOR HISTORY

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article​This week’s Labor History Today podcast: This week's show: Striketober & The Great Resignation: Take this job and shove it! Last week's show: The first pay equity strike; Massachusetts’ longest strike. December 23. AFL officers are found in contempt of court for urging a labor boycott of...

Real News Network

Can today’s labor militancy become a transformative political force?

2021 has been a pivotal year for the labor movement. As we have covered extensively here at TRNN, through strikes, unionization campaigns, protest actions, and record numbers of people quitting their jobs, workers across sectors are showing a level of assertiveness and increased militancy that we haven’t seen in decades. How far will this “labor awakening” go? How do we harness the rank-and-file energy driving these actions and use it to build a more robust and powerful labor movement? And can that movement fuse with other struggles for social and economic change to be a formidable political force? These are the kinds of questions that members of Organizing Upgrade are asking on a daily basis—and, in many ways, our future depends on the answers we come up with.
LABOR ISSUES
dclabor.org

Wins for Kellogg’s and Takoma Park workers

The Kellogg's strike is over. Members of the Baker’s union struck for more than two months to win a new contract that includes NO permanent two-tier wage system, a significant increase in pensions and cost of living raises. The Kellogg’s strikers rejected an earlier offer to win a better contract.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
dclabor.org

No holiday for labor effort in Jan 4 PG Special Election

With the Special Election for the Prince George’s County Council District 8 vacancy coming up in just 13 days, the Metro Washington Council’s Member-to-Member phonebanks are up and running for labor-endorsed candidate Edward Burroughs. CLICK HERE for the schedule – which runs through the holidays – leading up to the January 4 Election Day. Burroughs, who spoke to Metro Council delegates Tuesday night while out door-knocking, reiterated his “strong, strong support for labor” and promised to “stand shoulder to shoulder with you on your issues and concerns.” With thousands of union members in the district, “We can win this,” said Metro Council president Dyana Forester.
WASHINGTON, DC
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE
Upworthy

Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers’ rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
BESSEMER, AL
KDWN

Las Vegas chart jumps in key COVID-19 measurements

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Nevada are charting jumps in key coronavirus measurements, including more than 3,800 new cases of COVID-19 in Clark County during the last week. The Las Vegas area surpassed 6,400 deaths attributed to the coronavirus since the pandemic began, or 77% of the more than 8,300 people who’ve died statewide. The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday reported 974 new cases and 15 deaths in Clark County since Monday. State health officials on Monday also confirmed three new cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant — including two in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County. That’s five omicron cases in Nevada since the first one was detected last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Only 25 Sears Stores Left in America

Sears was founded in 1892. At that time, it was known as Sears, Roebuck, and Co., after both its two founders. One of its earliest successes was in the mail order catalog business. Over time, it also built so many stores that it was the largest retailer in America in the late 1980s. Sears became […]
ANCHORAGE, AK
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

More Stimulus Checks For Millions of American Families and Individuals

With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
INCOME TAX
dclabor.org

LABOR CALENDAR

WPFW-FM 89.3 FM; click here to hear today's report. Union City Radio: Your Rights at Work: Thu, December 23, 1pm – 2pm. WPFW 89.3 FM or listen online. Today’s show: “A Red Carol,” from the San Francisco Mime Troupe. 4pm – 8pm on 12/23, 12/27, 12/28,...
POLITICS
The Nevada Independent

Yes, Las Vegas is a bit ‘different’

Smoking is still allowed indoors, our drivers are among the worst in the nation, the LINQ parking structure floods like clockwork with every major rainstorm and the slot machines at grocery stores are, apparently, an acceptable way to dispose of extra pocket money. Yes, Las Vegas is a unique place.
LAS VEGAS, NV

