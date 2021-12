With a new year comes new protocols for schools across Michigan. Starting on December 22, 2021, the Genesee County Health Department will drop its mandatory mask ordinance for schools in the area. Flushing Community Schools have now reached out to parents and stated that masking is "strongly recommended, but optional." Updated COVID protocols and a "Test-to-Stay" option for unvaccinated students will also be implemented starting on January 5th, 2022.

FLUSHING, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO