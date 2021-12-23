ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses bonus round, and a new car, in a brutal way: video

By Katherine Rodriguez
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
The puzzle on Tuesday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune ended in disappointment for one contestant who blurted out the right word to complete the puzzle, but did not say it in the whole phrase in time. Because of this technicality, she missed out on a brand new...

