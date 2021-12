The Governor's Safety Traffic Committee has announced nearly $ 36-million in federal funding is going to be used to improve highway safety across New York State. The Capital Region is set to receive over $ 1.8 million of that money, which can be used education initiatives and child safety programs. The grant program will also ensure continued funding for Click It or Ticket enforcement campaigns. More than 500 programs will be supported with these funds.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO