Israeli opposition lawmaker to resign under plea deal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli lawmaker Aryeh Deri has signed a plea deal over tax offenses that will see him resign from parliament, the country's Justice Ministry said Thursday. Under the deal, Deri will be indicted on the tax charges and will have to confess to the...

