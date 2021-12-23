Putin to the West: ‘It is not us who threaten anyone’

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider a request to shut down Memorial, the country's most prominent rights group and chronicler of Stalin-era purges and contemporary political persecutions. The organisation, founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, believes it will become a victim of the repression it was founded to keep at bay by the end of the week. The move against Memorial comes at the end of a year that has seen authorities dismantle the political opposition and crack down on independent media and rights groups. Prosecutors say the group's central structure, Memorial International, breaches its designation as a "foreign agent" by not marking all its publications, including social media posts, with the label as required by law.

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO