Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Winter travel season is upon Us! In just a week, airports and train stations will be crowded with passengers heading to their final destinations. Perhaps you’re heading home for the holidays or jet-setting away on a winter vacation — or maybe you’re staying local in a cold climate. No matter what your winter break plans consist of, one thing’s for sure — you need a wrap to keep you warm.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO