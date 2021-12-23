One person dead after a motorcycle accident near Tropicana, Spencer (Las Vegas, NV)

One person was killed following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday night near Tropicana, Spencer.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street around 7:33 p.m. Dec. 22. The early report showed that a motorcycle and Chevrolet van were involved in the collision. The motorcycle rider was declared dead at the scene by the officials.

The intersection was expected to remain shut down for several hours while crews worked at the scene. It is unknown if speed and impairment were involved in the accident. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear at this time. No other details were provided.

The incident remains under investigation.

Source: fox5vegas.com.com