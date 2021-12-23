ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist died following a hit-and-run accident in Pahrump (Pahrump, NV)

By Cindy Lee
 4 days ago
A bicycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle along North Leslie Street in Pahrump early Wednesday evening on Dec. 15.

As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run accident took place along North Leslie Street. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has no revealed the identity of the deceased, but authorities confirmed that the cyclist died at the scene. The preliminary reports showed that there was a significant impact between a bicyclist and a passenger vehicle.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found a bicyclist on the roadway. Despite the life-saving efforts, the bicyclist died at the scene. It was also reported that the car headed further north on Leslie after the collision.

The scene size-up and risk assessment also suggested that there was significant damage to the bicycle, which was found on the shoulder of the road. The Clark County Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for the victim’s identity. No other details are available.

The incident remains under active review.

December 23, 2021

Source: pvtimes.com

