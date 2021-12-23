ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Francis calls for humility in new zinger-filled Christmas speech

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis urged Vatican cardinals, bishops and bureaucrats Thursday to embrace humility this Christmas season, saying their pride, self-interest and the “glitter of our armor” was perverting their spiritual lives and corrupting the church’s mission. As he has in the past, Francis...

