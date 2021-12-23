ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CNBC's Final Trades: Match Group, PayPal, Edwards Lifesciences And This Hospitality Major

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ivoot_0dUR6iTu00

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) had declined by 25% from its highs, although there is “record level of engagement.”

“I think there is more to go. Only 25% of singles use online dating. I think 2022 sets up well in terms of revenue, EBITDA, M&A synergies and the likes of,” Link added. “I like that name for 2022."

Sarat Sethi named PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), saying that the stock has lost 50%.

“It has been punished unfairly for trying to make a potential acquisition in the payments group,” he mentioned. Sethi expects PayPal to perform well in the first quarter of 2022.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners cited Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) as his pick, while Pete Najarian named MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff. Shares of several tech comapnies were also trading higher last week in sympathy with Micron after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Meta Shares Rising Today?

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose on December 27, leading to an advance among mega-cap technology and internet stocks amid signs of strong demand for its Oculus virtual reality headset during the holiday season, Bloomberg reports. After KeyBanc Capital Markets wrote that Oculus was likely a popular gift over...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Match Group Inc#Mtch#Ebitda#M A#Paypal Holdings Inc#Edwards Lifesciences Corp#Mgm Resorts International
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares rose 9.84% to $4.24 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 290.9% of Sino-Global Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million. ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 1%; BridgeBio Pharma Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.54% to 36,146.21 while the NASDAQ rose 1.04% to 15,815.70. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.87% to 4,766.92. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,222,420 cases with around 837,850 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,793,330 cases and 479,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,239,430 COVID-19 cases with 618,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 280,391,180 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,418,560 deaths.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will The Santa Rally Lead Wall Street To New All-Time Highs Soon?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq made new highs during a strong earnings season in November 2021, even with raising concerns about inflation and ongoing supply chain problems. With Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), five companies with over a trillion market cap dominate the S&P 500. Since January 2021, they have beaten analysts' expectations like estimated EPS and estimated revenue significantly. Twenty quarterly earnings reports have been published this year. Only three times, the EPS came out lower than expected.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Broadcom's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Broadcom. Looking at options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) we detected 50 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Match Group Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Novavax Falls Below Support: What Does This Mean For The Vaccine Stock?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading lower Monday, slightly falling below a pattern the stock has been trading in. On Thursday, the company said it expanded a license agreement for its NVX-CoV2373 recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with SK Bioscience Co. Novavax was down 10.97% at $157.80 at market close...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Opaque Nisun's Cash Problems Exposed With Massive New Share Sale

• Online financing company Nisun raised $77 million by selling new shares and pre-funded warrants at a heavy discount. • The transaction came after the company, which has a weak track record of disclosure, raised previous new funds as it struggled with anemic cash flow. By Warren Yang. For a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
94K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy