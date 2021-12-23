18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.64% to 36,181.37 while the NASDAQ rose 1.19% to 15,838.88. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.07% to 4,776.31. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,222,420 cases with around 837,850 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,793,330 cases and 479,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,239,430 COVID-19 cases with 618,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 280,391,180 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,418,560 deaths.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO