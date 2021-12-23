ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) rose 26.5% to $1.86 in pre-market trading. Pasithea recently said it expanded its footprint with second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the UK.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 21.7% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) rose 16.3% to $9.95 in pre-market trading. Allakos shares tumbled 90% on Wednesday after the company reported data from ENIGMA 2 Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and KRYPTOS Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares rose 15.3% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) rose 14.1% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) rose 12% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Wednesday.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) rose 9.8% to $3.13 in pre-market trading. Bluejay Diagnostics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.11 per share.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 6.4% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after the companys said its JG Unification Messaging System received the 2021 China SaaS Excellent Product Award.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) rose 6% to $3.92 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) fell 17.4% to $12.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported its independent special committee was unable to reach a deal with Scientific Games.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares fell 14% to $2.51 in pre-market trading. BiondVax shares jumped 97% on Wednesday after the company announced it signed definitive agreements for the development and commercialization of nanosized COVID-19 antibody therapy with Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Göttingen.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) fell 9.8% to $5.41 in pre-market trading after climbing around 23% on Wednesday.
  • Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) shares fell 9% to $15.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares fell 8.8% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Wednesday.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) fell 8.3% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. Acasti Pharma jumped over 52% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $6 price target.
  • JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) shares fell 8.3% to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 7.9% to $67.90 in pre-market trading after Tencent said it will distribute the majority of its shares in JD.com, valued at HKD 127.7 billion ($16.4 billion), to its shareholders as an interim dividend, effectively diluting its stake in JD.Com from around 17% to about 2.3%.
  • Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) fell 6.1% to $2.32 in pre-market trading. Nuverra Environmental Solutions recently entered into merger agreement with Select Energy Services.

