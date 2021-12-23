ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

4 tips to help to make your holiday gift-wrapping easier

By Taylor Delandro
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alQrl_0dUR6cBY00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — ‘Tis the season for giving but sometimes those presents might be challenging to wrap.

While throwing gifts in a gift bag may be a quick and easy solution, many people say they like personalized wrapped gifts more.

A gift for Colorado boy who used allowance to buy presents for others

Andrea Rappaport joined NewsNation’s Morning in America to share some tips and tricks to make your gifts extra special.

  1. Tie your wrapping paper roll to the table
    • Run a ribbon through the base of the wrapping paper, roll it out and tape it to side of the surface you’re using to wrap gifts.
  2. Use household items as boxes
    • If you have any odd shapped items that need wrapping, use a household item. For example, a Pringles can could be used to stuff with gifts like socks or hats. Add the lid back on, wrap and you’re ready to go.
  3. Use diagnoal wrapping to save paper
    • Instead of placing an extra large item flush on the wrapping paper, tilt it over to the side, fold the sides of the paper over and wrap it. This will allow you to save paper.
  4. Use different paper for each family member
    • If you run out of labels, use a different colored wrapping paper for everyone’s gift. That way each member of the family has their own color.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A woman who returned from a flight to Europe with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage found the contents gone — and replaced with dog food. Gina Sheldon, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, also found an old T-shirt and a shaving cream bottle in her bag, WMUR-TV reported Friday. “There […]
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WJTV 12

Mississippi most-wanted suspect arrested

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi most-wanted suspect was arrested on Sunday, December 26. Juanita Cardin, 48, has been charged with motor vehicle felony taking away. She was taken into custody by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Simplemost

Mason Jar Lights Are A Fun Holiday Craft You Can Keep Up All Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Do-it-yourself lighting doesn’t always sound like the best idea for us non-electricians. But DIY...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

Will TSA Unwrap Your Christmas Gifts? Here’s What Flyers Should Know

Before you try bringing gift-wrapped presents or your favorite food to the airport on your way to a holiday visit, you might want to check these TSA dos and don’ts. ATTENTION WRAP ARTISTS: You can save yourself a ton of grief by packing gifts in gift bags or gift boxes instead of wrapping them, the Transportation Security Administration says.
LIFESTYLE
thewoodlandstownshipblog-environment.com

2021 Holiday Waste Guide: Service schedule updates and tips to make your holiday a little greener

There will be no interruption in curbside trash and recycling services during the Christmas and New Year holidays. All services will occur on their regularly scheduled day including yard trimmings and bulky trash pick-up. The Woodlands Recycling Center at 5402 Research Forest Drive will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsnation#Nexstar Media Inc
KXLY

Travel tip: Don’t bring wrapped holiday gifts onto a flight

SPOKANE, Wash.– The wrong person might be opening any holiday gifts you bring on a flight with you. Before you get upset at TSA agents for ripping through your beautifully wrapped presents, know the agency gave you a heads-up it could happen. Their solution? Use gift bags. Even if...
SPOKANE, WA
WIBW

Topeka vendors help make last minute Christmas shopping easier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Christmas is just right around the corner and small businesses gathered together Saturday morning to make your shopping easier. “If you haven’t done your Christmas shopping, we have anything from cakes to clothes, we have a silent auction going on and there are a number of things going on,” said Glenda Washington, GTP.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
E! News

This Gift Wrap Tape Gun Will Change Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
RETAIL
Us Weekly

This Oversized Cashmere Wrap From J.Crew Makes the Coziest Holiday Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Winter travel season is upon Us! In just a week, airports and train stations will be crowded with passengers heading to their final destinations. Perhaps you’re heading home for the holidays or jet-setting away on a winter vacation — or maybe you’re staying local in a cold climate. No matter what your winter break plans consist of, one thing’s for sure — you need a wrap to keep you warm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KING 5

Seattle nonprofit wraps gifts for good this holiday season

SEATTLE — Dreading holiday gift wrapping? A local nonprofit is willing to do it for you in exchange for a donation to The Forgotten Children's Fund. For 26 years Louise Avery has been leading The Seattle Gift Wrap Project, which has been a fixture in downtown Seattle for more than two decades.
SEATTLE, WA
Dallas News

Here are gift ideas to make working from home easier

If there is one thing the pandemic has taught us, it’s that many of us can work from home, at least for a while. When the pandemic lockdowns began, many of us (me included) set up on a dining room table or even a folding table and just got to work, but setting up a permanent spot for a workstation will make your home/work life a lot easier.
TECHNOLOGY
Essence

20 Fashion And Beauty Holiday Gift Ideas From Nordstrom

So good you'll want to gift yourself, too. Holiday season or crunch season? In terms of gift shopping, we’ve just about reached the point where the two are synonymous. Aside from browsing thoughtfully curated holiday roundups online, turning to a one-stop shop such as Nordstrom remains a tried and true way to lighten the load and snag a gift your entire list, especially if said loved ones have a thing for fashion and beauty.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy