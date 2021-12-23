Police say Eden Christian security guard traveled to Mississippi to meet girl for sex

Courtesy of DeSoto County, Miss.

A Butler County man who worked as a security guard at a Pittsburgh Christian school was arrested after police say he traveled to Mississippi to meet a girl for sex.

Hernando police said Samuel James Hugg, 28, of Mars, had been sending sexual messages for days to an undercover officer he thought was a 13-year-old girl, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

Hernando is a city of about 14,000 in DeSoto County in northwest Mississippi, south of Memphis, Tenn. It’s about 800 miles from Pittsburgh.

Hugg was arrested Tuesday after being pulled over. According to WPXI, Hernando police said Hugg fought officers during his arrest and accidentally shot himself, grazing his body.

Hugg worked as a security guard at Eden Christian Academy. According to WPXI, the school told parents Hugg was employed through an agency with the district since August 2020 but was immediately let go.

A school representative could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Hugg also owned a photography business, through which he photographed school sports, weddings, senior portraits and models.

Hernando police were not immediately able to provide any information on the case Thursday morning.

According to DeSoto County jail records, Hugg is charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, aggravated assault on an officer with a weapon, and child pornography.

Hugg remained jailed Thursday on a $300,000 bond, a jail representative said.