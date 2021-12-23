ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Police say Eden Christian security guard traveled to Mississippi to meet girl for sex

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Valley News Dispatch
Valley News Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xymEl_0dUR6ZUF00
Courtesy of DeSoto County, Miss.

A Butler County man who worked as a security guard at a Pittsburgh Christian school was arrested after police say he traveled to Mississippi to meet a girl for sex.

Hernando police said Samuel James Hugg, 28, of Mars, had been sending sexual messages for days to an undercover officer he thought was a 13-year-old girl, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

Hernando is a city of about 14,000 in DeSoto County in northwest Mississippi, south of Memphis, Tenn. It’s about 800 miles from Pittsburgh.

Hugg was arrested Tuesday after being pulled over. According to WPXI, Hernando police said Hugg fought officers during his arrest and accidentally shot himself, grazing his body.

Hugg worked as a security guard at Eden Christian Academy. According to WPXI, the school told parents Hugg was employed through an agency with the district since August 2020 but was immediately let go.

A school representative could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Hugg also owned a photography business, through which he photographed school sports, weddings, senior portraits and models.

Hernando police were not immediately able to provide any information on the case Thursday morning.

According to DeSoto County jail records, Hugg is charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, aggravated assault on an officer with a weapon, and child pornography.

Hugg remained jailed Thursday on a $300,000 bond, a jail representative said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hernando, MS
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Butler County, PA
Butler County, PA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Security Guards#Sex#Tribune Review#Wpxi Tv#Eden Christian Academy
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Valley News Dispatch

Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum, PA
1K+
Followers
30
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley News Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy