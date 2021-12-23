Live updates: UK study makes case for AstraZeneca boosters

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. A record number of daily coronavirus cases have been reported across the UK for the third day in a row as infections surge driven by the Omicron variant. There were 93,045 confirmed Covid cases reported on Friday, up by nearly 5,000 on the day before. The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has increased by 132,836 or 38.6% in the last seven days, compared with the previous week, according to the government figures. Deaths remain stable but there is generally a lag between infection and severe illness developing. London has seen rapid spread of the Omicron variant and you can hear how those on the front line at St George's Hospital in the capital are tackling it here.

