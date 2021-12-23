ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: UK study makes case for AstraZeneca boosters

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleLONDON — A third dose of both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines significantly increased the immune response to the omicron variant, according to a new study by University of Oxford researchers. The laboratory study, which hasn’t been peer reviewed yet, compared antibody levels in blood samples from...

Boston Globe

UK study finds no evidence Omicron cases are less severe than Delta

A previous COVID-19 recovery provides little shield against infection with the Omicron variant, a research team from Imperial College London showed in a large study that underlines the importance of booster shots. Having had COVID probably only offers 19% protection against Omicron, the study showed on Friday. That was roughly...
Live updates: UK: Hospitalization less likely with omicron

Britain’s public health agency says preliminary data suggest that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are between 50% and 70% less likely to need hospitalization than those with the delta strain. The U.K. Health Security Agency findings add to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than...
Covid: Another record for Covid cases and first Omicron booster study

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. A record number of daily coronavirus cases have been reported across the UK for the third day in a row as infections surge driven by the Omicron variant. There were 93,045 confirmed Covid cases reported on Friday, up by nearly 5,000 on the day before. The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has increased by 132,836 or 38.6% in the last seven days, compared with the previous week, according to the government figures. Deaths remain stable but there is generally a lag between infection and severe illness developing. London has seen rapid spread of the Omicron variant and you can hear how those on the front line at St George's Hospital in the capital are tackling it here.
AstraZeneca antibody cocktail works against Omicron in study

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said on Thursday a lab-study of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, found that the treatment retained neutralising activity against the Omicron coronavirus variant, showing promise for wider use of the therapy. The study was conducted by independent investigators of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the...
Live updates: Quebec reinstates restrictions as cases climb

QUEBEC CITY — Quebec is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases in the Canadian province. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said restaurants must close by 10 p.m. The province last week went to 50% capacity at restaurants and bars but...
UK faces tidal wave of omicron cases; Fauci on boosters: COVID updates

With the spread of the omicron variant looming, Monday marks the one year anniversary of the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine rolling out of Pfizer’s production facilities and heading toward hospitals around the country to launch U.S. vaccination efforts. More than 239 million people have since received at least...
The UK live sector is "on the verge of collapsing" due to Omicron, study finds

A new survey conducted by LIVE has found that there has been a "devastating loss" in terms of attendance, cancellations, and ticket shows at events since the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The survey found that 70% of organisers have had to postpone performances that were scheduled to...
Live updates: Israel to begin administering 4th booster shot

JERUSALEM — A government advisory panel of health experts has recommended that Israel begin administering a fourth booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to protect against the fast-spreading omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised Tuesday’s decision and said he had already instructed health officials to begin preparations.
Live updates: UK passes 100,000 new COVID cases for 1st time

LONDON — Britain has recorded 106,122 new daily coronavirus infections, the highest total of the pandemic and the first time the figure has topped 100,000. Confirmed infections have risen almost 60% in the past week, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. The British government has re-imposed face masks...
Live updates: S Korea has new daily high for COVID-19 deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has set a new record for daily COVID-19 deaths as it struggles to resolve a shortage of hospital beds amid weeks of surging cases. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that 109 people died in the latest 24-hour period. That raised the country’s total number of pandemic fatalities to 5,015.
Live updates: Ecuador makes pandemic vaccination mandatory

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador is making vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory. The government said Thursday that only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt. Those people must provide documentation. Officials say the order comes because of an increase in coronavirus infections and...
Live updates: California nearing 5 million coronavirus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California health officials say the omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays, with the state nearing a total of 5 million virus infections for the pandemic. The U.S. recorded its...
Live updates: Denmark sets record for coronavirus cases

HELSINKI — Denmark has recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic with 16,164 new infection cases in the past 24 hours. The figure released by Danish health authorities on Monday broke the previous daily record set in the Scandinavian country only on Sunday when 14,844 new infections were documented.
Live updates: Greece adds restrictions as cases rise

ATHENS — In Greece, authorities announced additional restrictions after the highest number of daily confirmed infections, at 9,284, was announced since the start of the pandemic. Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced that starting Jan. 3: the mandatory use of high-protection or double masks will be imposed at supermarkets and...
Live updates: Israel allowing boosters after 3 months

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Health Ministry says it will allow people with two doses of the coronavirus vaccine to get a booster shot after three months, rather than the five-month waiting period it previously allowed. The government said in a statement Monday that it shortened the timeframe to boost...
France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

PARIS/MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's (MRK.N) COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's (PFE.N) competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say...
Undertakers, rabbis join global fight promoting COVID shots

In Germany Lutheran pastors are offering COVID-19 shots inside churches. In Israel’s science-skeptical ultra-Orthodox community, trusted rabbis are trying to change minds. And in South Africa undertakers are taking to the streets to spread the word.The funeral directors' message: “We’re burying too many people.’’A year after the COVID-19 vaccine became available, traditional public health campaigns promoting vaccination are often going unheeded. So an unconventional cadre of people has joined the effort. They are opening sanctuaries and going door to door and village to village, touting the benefits of the vaccines and sometimes offering shots on the spot.As the...
