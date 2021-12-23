Crocs To Acquire Footwear Brand HEYDUDE For $2.5B

Crocs made its largest acquisition to date last week when it inked a deal to acquire the privately-owned footwear brand Hey Dude. The deal is valued at $2.5 billion and expected to close in Q1 of 2022. While Hey Dude is privately owned, Crocs pointed out the company’s impressive growth in revenue and profits in recent years. 43% of Hey Dude’s sales are currently online and the brand projects $570 million in revenue in 2021. Crocs is confident that Hey Dude will help contribute to its recent revenue growth and align with its previously stated goal to help Crocs achieve $5 billion...

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO