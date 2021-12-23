Crocs To Acquire Footwear Brand HEYDUDE For $2.5B

LOS ANGELES — On Dec. 13, The Urgent Company, the consumer brands subsidiary of Perfect Day, announced the acquisition of Coolhaus, the leading women-owned ice cream brand in the grocery store, and a pioneer in dessert innovation and novelties. Coolhaus joins The Urgent Company's family of brands, including Brave Robot, Modern Kitchen and California Performance Co., in a move that expands its product portfolio, deepens its commitment to a better food system, and cements its growing leadership in the dairy aisle.
Comments / 0