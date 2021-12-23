ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in history: Dec. 23

Cover picture for the articleIn 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in...

Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
episcopalpgh.org

Celebrating the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh is joining the Southwest Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an ecumenical service of Holy Communion. Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. 517 Sangree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 (North Hills)
WSPA 7News

1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu’s generosity, kindness

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The first openly gay bishop in the U.S. Episcopal Church is remembering when the late Desmond Tutu stood up for him. The Right Rev. Gene Robinson became bishop of New Hampshire in 2003 and five years later, was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality. At the time, Tutu wrote the foreword to a book Robinson was publishing, calling Robinson a wonderful human being and saying he was proud to belong to the same church. Robinson said Sunday it was an astounding gesture of generosity and kindness. Tutu was South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and died Sunday at age 90.
George Washington
WausauPilot

Today in History: Today is Sunday, Dec. 26, the 360th day of 2021.

On Dec. 26, 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”. In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.
WausauPilot

Today in History: Today is Friday, Dec. 17, the 351st day of 2021.

On Dec. 17, 1944, the U.S. War Department announced it was ending its policy of excluding people of Japanese ancestry from the West Coast. In 1777, France recognized American independence. In 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright of Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, North...
Salina Post

Today in History - Dec. 14

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, the 348th day of 2021. There are 17 days left in the year. On Dec. 14, 2020, the Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the nation's next president, ratifying his November victory in a state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump's refusal to concede he had lost; electors gave Biden 306 votes to Trump's 232. Speaking from Delaware, Biden accused Trump of threatening core principles of democracy, but told Americans that their form of self-government had "prevailed." A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Trump's lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss in the battleground state about an hour before the Electoral College cast Wisconsin's 10 votes for Biden.
