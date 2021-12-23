ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin says Russia doesn't want conflict with Ukraine, West

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7VTg_0dUR60vJ00

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that his country does not want conflict with Ukraine or the West, but pushed leaders for an "immediate" response to Moscow's demands for security guarantees regarding NATO expansion.

“We want to ensure our security,” Putin said while speaking at a marathon annual news conference, The Associated Press reported. “We put it straight: There must be no further expansion of NATO eastward.”

Putin also welcomed upcoming talks with the U.S., which are set to happen in Geneva next month. However, he said conversations about Russia's demands must produce immediate results.

"You must give us guarantees, and immediately, now," he warned, according to Reuters.

Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops at the border of Ukraine, sparking concerns amid Western leaders that Moscow may be preparing to invade.

However, Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it will launch an attack against Ukraine despite the heavy military buildup.

"This is not our [preferred] choice, we do not want this," Putin said on Thursday when asked about a possible conflict with Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Moscow submitted draft security documents last week urging the West to deny Ukrainian membership to NATO, as well as other former Soviet countries, and roll back military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. However, the U.S. and its allies have not given Russia any guarantee that their demands will be met. Putin has said that Russia cannot have a constant security threat posed by the possible deployment of Western weapons in Ukraine.

During the news conference, Putin also accused the West of trying to make Ukraine “anti-Russia, constantly beefed up with modern weapons and brainwashing the population," the AP noted. The claim follows his statement blaming the West for increased tensions in Europe.

"We just directly posed the question that there should be no further NATO movement to the east," Putin said. "The ball is in their court, they should answer us with something."

Comments / 115

Neanderthal Chief
4d ago

He just wanted Crimea in 2014. So he took it. Now he wants Luhansk and Donetsk. He will take that too. Next year he will want something else. But war? Invasion? He doesn’t want that. Only if Ukrainians don’t give him what he wants.

Reply(6)
16
George Marinelli
4d ago

if youre not planning an invasion why do you have a military buildup on the border?? i wouldnt trust putin as far as i xan throw him

Reply(19)
28
standby
4d ago

Putin doesn’t want conflict? He just expects Ukraine to lay down their weapons and let Putin take over?

Reply(1)
16
Related
Daily Mail

The West is facing a new Cuban missile crisis unless it caves in to Putin over his NATO demands 'here and now', Moscow warns as Putin stages fresh war games

The world is heading for a new Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine if the West fails to deal with Russia's security demands 'here and now', Moscow said today. This came amid a new round of major military exercises by Vladimir Putin's troops in an evident bid to warn NATO of the seriousness of the situation ahead of the New Year.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
AFP

Ukraine trains civilians to defend against Russian invasion

In a forested area just outside Ukraine's capital Kiev, mock Russian troops ambush camouflage-clad army reservists. The would-be Ukrainian soldiers, who include architects and researchers in their ranks, return fire with replica Kalashnikovs as imitation smoke grenades explode around them. "I believe that every person in this country should know what to do... if the enemy invades their country," Daniil Larin, a 19-year-old university student, told AFP during a short break from the exercises. Larin was one of about 50 Ukrainian civilians who drove from Kiev to an abandoned Soviet-era asphalt plant on a recent weekend afternoon to train for how to defend their country in the event of a Russian invasion.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Top diplomat demands Russian military aides be present in showdown with Nato leaders

Russia’s top diplomat demanded on Monday that Russian defence officials be included in upcoming talks with Nato over the security guarantees it seeks from the West. Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, last week signalled Russia’s willingness to sit down for talks with the US and Nato amid a worrying escalation over Ukraine that saw Russia amass about 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now Putin threatens to take 'military-technical measures' if the West continues its 'aggression' in Ukraine that has pushed Russia 'to a line that we can't cross'

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees preventing NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and...
POLITICS
The Week

Putin threatens military action if NATO rejects Russian ultimatum

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that if NATO does not provide binding guarantees to curtail military deployments in Eastern Europe and to bar Ukraine from membership in the alliance, he will be forced to consider a variety of options, including a military response. Putin's demands are contained in a...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#Russian#The Associated Press#Reuters#Western#Ukrainian#Soviet#Ap
Reuters

Russian gas flowing east in protracted pipeline reversal

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A pipeline normally bringing Russian gas into western Europe flowed in reverse for a seventh day on Monday, a situation Moscow blames on German speculation, despite surging European heating costs. President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Russian court to consider shutting down top rights group Memorial

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider a request to shut down Memorial, the country's most prominent rights group and chronicler of Stalin-era purges and contemporary political persecutions. The legislation, which carries Stalin-era connotations, brands organisations receiving foreign funds as acting against Russia's interests.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
CBS News

Over 10,000 Russian troops removed from Ukrainian border

The removal of 10,000 Russian troops from the Ukrainian border comes weeks after talks between the White House, NATO and Moscow. Initially, U.S. intelligence reports said Moscow could be ready to invade Ukraine just after the new year. Christina Ruffini has the story.
MILITARY
AFP

US, Russia to hold security, Ukraine talks early January

The United States and Russia are set to hold much-anticipated talks in January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow listed demands including to end NATO's expansion. A spokesperson for the US National Security Council told AFP on condition of anonymity that the talks with Russia will take place on January 10. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders. Moscow earlier this month presented the West with sweeping security demands, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending the fuel back to Poland for an eighth straight day on Tuesday, according to data from German network operator Gascade. Data showed flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Putin: Russia's response could 'vary' for U.S., NATO on Ukraine

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin told Russian state media Sunday that the country's responses could "vary" if the United States and NATO refuse to make and stand by security guarantees relating to Ukraine. "It may vary. It will depend on the proposals that our military experts will make...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian FM: Security talks with US to start after holidays

Talks between Russia and the United States on Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine will start immediately after the new year holiday period, Russia's top diplomat announced Monday. “It is with the U.S. that we will carry out the main work of negotiations, which will take place immediately after the new year holidays end,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Monday. The holidays in Russia will last for 10 days, through Jan. 9. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet...
POLITICS
Boston Herald

Jamison: For Putin, history demands Russia invade Ukraine

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, history requires that Russia invade and control Ukraine. Putin perceives Ukraine as a vital buffer for Russian security. Twice in the last two centuries, invaders from Europe have ravaged Russia. In 1812, Napoleon led some 500,000 soldiers into Russia, defeating the Russian Army at the brutal Battle of Borodino and occupying a burning Moscow before his catastrophic retreat through the Russian winter. In June 1941 an unsuspecting Stalin, who had secretly allied with Hitler two years earlier to partition Poland with Germany upon Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland, was stunned when Hitler launched a massive multi-pronged savage invasion of the Soviet Union.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

425K+
Followers
51K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy