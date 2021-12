After seeing a record high positive 611 residents test positive for COVID in the last seven days, Hoboken officials will establish an indoor face mask requirement this week. The executive order signed Monday by the city’s office of emergency management will go into effect on Wednesday at 6 a.m. and will require all residents and visitors over the age of 2 to wear a mask or face-covering while inside any public building or commercial establishment, except when actively eating or drinking, according to a statement from the city.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO