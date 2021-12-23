ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GUEST COLUMN: It’s time to end qualified immunity in Vermont

Vermonters agree that when police violate someone’s civil rights, they should be held accountable for their actions and victims should get the justice they deserve. The legal doctrine of qualified immunity prevents those things from happening, effectively closing the courthouse doors to victims of police misconduct and making it harder to...

Caledonian Record-News

Senate Committee To Consider Ending Qualified Immunity For Police

With its chair leading the charge, a Vermont Senate committee will consider ending “qualified immunity” as a defense for police officers acting in the line of duty. Sen. Dick Sears, chair of Senate Judiciary, led off a video conference last week to describe a bill that he and Senators Kesha Ram Hinsdale, Philip Baruth and Becca Balint will be proposing in the next session that would eliminate the defense of qualified immunity for law enforcement personnel accused of violating someone’s civil rights.
wamc.org

Legislators and advocacy groups discuss planned legislation to eliminate Qualified Immunity in Vermont

The ACLU of Vermont and advocacy organizations are hoping police reform legislation will be approved in the upcoming session of the legislature. Supporters gathered recently to discuss a bill to be introduced in the Vermont Legislature that would end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers. The National Conference of State Legislatures says the concept protects law enforcement and political officials from individual liability unless they have clearly violated an established constitutional right.
