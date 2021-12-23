Ask Allie: When is the best time to buy a car?

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup truck with a crew cab and a small bed. It's not powerful, it doesn't tow much, and the interior's covered in more plastic than an indoor playground. It's basic and it's brilliant. Powered by a standard hybrid engine with an EPA-rated 37 mpg combined, the Maverick starts at about $21,500, which is less than half of what the average car shopper pays for a new car. Its value and versatility make it a finalist for our Best Car To Buy 2022 award.
Comments / 0