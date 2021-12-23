Ask Allie: When is the best time to buy a car?

The Post Office has issued advice to its customers on the best time to visit their nearest branch to avoid long queues ahead of Christmas.It estimates that Monday 20 December will be the busiest day of the year in branches across the UK.This is because gifts and cards posted on this day will still have five full working days to reach recipients.Based on figures from 2019, trade activity in post offices is likely to more than double during the lead up to Christmas.According to a recent survey by Post Office, 25 per cent of UK adults are worried about their...

13 DAYS AGO