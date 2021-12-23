ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Ask Allie: When is the best time to buy a car?

KSDK
 4 days ago

In this morning's Ask Allie, we're talking about...

www.ksdk.com

elpasoinc.com

Tips for buying a used car

Whether your family celebrates Toyotathon or December to Remember, the winter holidays have been a good time to buy a new car, as dealers would cut prices to tempt bargain-hunting shoppers. These seemingly generous offerings were meant to clear out the previous model year’s inventory while giving shoppers a look...
BUYING CARS
automotivesblog.com

Why Now is a Good Time to Buy a Used Car

If you are considering making a switch with your vehicle, you might find that now is actually the best time if you are shopping in the used car market. The used car market can always be a great place to find an affordable vehicle, but now is likely to be the perfect time and this is for a handful of reasons. Keep reading to find out more.
BUYING CARS
Forbes

The Best And Worst Time For Used Cars In The United States

Brice Englert is CEO of TradePending, builders of software to the automotive industry. The automotive industry is experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime moment right now. New car inventory is at an all-time low and many local dealerships are struggling to source inventory, yet many of them are achieving record profits. Charles Dickens’...
CARS
mediafeed.org

How to buy A car: Follow these 6 steps to get the best deal

Buying a car should be straightforward with internet car shopping, competitive pricing and the ability to browse cars at your fingertips. However, that isn’t always the case. With the start of COVID-19 in 2020, car buying in 2021 and beyond has changed. For better or worse, inventory, fuel efficiency,...
BUYING CARS
Phandroid

5 best apps to buy a car from your smartphone

Remember back in the day when you wanted to buy a car? You would need to go to the car dealership and then see what’s available. What if you made the effort and you found out that they don’t have the car you want in the color, year, or price that you were willing to pay? It would be a wasted trip.
CELL PHONES
Cars
Buying Cars
The Independent

Christmas posting dates: When is the best time to use the Post Office?

The Post Office has issued advice to its customers on the best time to visit their nearest branch to avoid long queues ahead of Christmas.It estimates that Monday 20 December will be the busiest day of the year in branches across the UK.This is because gifts and cards posted on this day will still have five full working days to reach recipients.Based on figures from 2019, trade activity in post offices is likely to more than double during the lead up to Christmas.According to a recent survey by Post Office, 25 per cent of UK adults are worried about their...
MotorAuthority

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

The name might be new, but the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is anything but. It's a significantly updated version of the ATS-V, with a new name to fit Cadillac's every-changing nomenclature. That's no bad thing. Even though its more refined and sharper both in design and dynamics, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing wasn't a shoe-in as a finalist for the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 award.
CARS
NJ.com

What time does Best Buy close today on Christmas Eve 2021?

Christmas Eve 2021 is Friday, Dec. 24. Best Buy is popular among electronics lovers, but will you be able to shop for tech deals on on Christmas Eve (12/24/2021)?. What time does Best Buy close on Christmas Eve 2021?. Best Buy closes at 6 p.m. and opens at 7 a.m.
RETAIL
News 8 WROC

Inflatable sleds are blowing up right now (literally and figuratively) — here are 8 top models for you and your family

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to find the right snow tube for you Winter is coming, and with it comes thick snowfall in many parts of the country. And nothing says “wintertime fun” like racing down steep, snowy hills at (reasonably) high speeds. While there are several types of sleds to choose […]
CARS
The Car Connection

Ford Maverick: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup truck with a crew cab and a small bed. It's not powerful, it doesn't tow much, and the interior's covered in more plastic than an indoor playground. It's basic and it's brilliant. Powered by a standard hybrid engine with an EPA-rated 37 mpg combined, the Maverick starts at about $21,500, which is less than half of what the average car shopper pays for a new car. Its value and versatility make it a finalist for our Best Car To Buy 2022 award.
BUYING CARS

