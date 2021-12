Marwyn Value Investors Ltd - investment company managed by Marwyn Asset Management Ltd - Notes new acquisition company MAC Alpha Ltd has started trading on the London Main Market. Funds managed by Marwyn have invested GBP630,000 into MAC Alpha, representing 90% of its ordinary equity and warrants. The funds also have agreed to subscribe for up to a further GBP20 million in MAC Alpha securities to help fund an acquisition. The total investment attributable to Marwyn Value Investors' ordinary shares in MAC Alpha is GBP490,334, representing 0.5% of Marwyn Value Investors' net asset value. MAC Alpha will consider a broad range of sectors for acquisition.

