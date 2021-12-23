ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Australia to pay £1.1m in compensation to hundreds of Aboriginal people for ‘racist’ welfare scheme

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcsHU_0dUR3ENH00

The Australian government will pay $1.4m (£1.1m) in compensation to hundreds of Aboriginal people in settling a class action suit that argued the Scott Morrison government’s “work for the dole” programme was racist.

Introduced in 2015, the Community Development Programme (CDP) has been criticised as “modern slavery” due to its harsher rules and welfare penalties compared to other welfare schemes.

At least 80 per cent of the users of this scheme are Aboriginal Australians.

Under the scheme, about 30,000 job seekers from remote areas have had to travel long distances and work for 25 hours a week to receive the dole, reported the BBC.

People were paid only $10 (£5.39) a day, half the national minimum wage as part of the scheme.

A group representing 680 people in 10 communities from western Australia ’s Shire of Ngaanyatjarraku and the Ngaanyatjarra council sued the government, arguing the scheme breached anti-discrimination laws.

They alleged the CDP breached sections 9, 10 and 13 of the Racial Discrimination Act, reported The Guardian.

The advocates pointed out that the scheme disadvantaged Aboriginal people who live in Australia’s remotest and poorest communities with limited access to network, travel and internet connectivity.

Justice Richard White of the Federal Court of Australia officially approved the settlement and revealed that the government would pay $1.4m to the Ngaanyatjarra council.

The court found that people had lost $1,800 (£970) each on average due to the programme’s conditions.

The government, however, made no admission of legal liability even as it agreed to redesign the CDP scheme for the 10 communities covered by the class action.

Damien McLean, the president of the shire of Ngaanyatjarraku who led the action, welcomed the ruling and said the CDP required people to be “punished”.

“For communities with high costs of living and high levels of poverty, it was very difficult, very stressful,” Mr McLean said.

“That’s why we’re glad the commonwealth has had a good look at it and seen the problems it is causing.”

Indigenous affairs minister Ken Wyatt had announced in May that the government would overhaul the entire CDP amid criticism.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Hundreds mistakenly told positive Covid tests were negative in Australia

A testing laboratory in Australia incorrectly sent 400 people negative Covid test results on Christmas Day, despite the fact they had actually tested positive.St Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, sent the false results out on the evening of the 25 December via text message. They were corrected the following morning.An investigation into the mistake has since been set up by an emergency response team, the laboratory’s medical director said. The mix-up is believed to be the result of increased pressures to process a large volume of tests.Almost 10,000 coronavirus cases were recorded across Australia on Saturday amid a record breaking surge in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wired

How Can People Harmed by Climate Change Be Compensated?

Should people harmed by climate change be compensated?. From typhoons and flooding to heatwaves and drought, research has shown that many disasters are already being made worse, or more likely to occur, due to climate change. Slow onset climate events like sea level rise, ocean acidification, loss of agricultural land or glacial retreat are also already taking place—sea level rise is now in the region of 3 to 4 mm per year.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Record COVID case numbers reported in 2 Australia states

Australia’s Victoria and Queensland states reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday as pressure on testing centers prompted calls for wider use of rapid antigen tests.Queensland state reported 1,158 cases, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases in a day, but hospitalizations remained low. The state has more than 4,000 active cases of which 257 are reported to be the omicron variant.State Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced Tuesday that travelers from out of state no longer will have to have a PCR test five days after arrival. D’Ath said of the tens...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Ken Wyatt
BBC

Australia: Hundreds given false Covid results in Sydney lab error

A Sydney lab has told hundreds of people they did not have Covid when they in fact had tested positive, amid soaring infections in the area. The mistake, which took place over the Christmas period, was due to a "data processing error". The Australian state of New South Wales is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aboriginal People#Compensation#Western Australia#Racism#Australian#Cdp#Aboriginal Australians#Ngaanyatjarra#Shire
The Independent

Australia's most populous state reports 1st omicron death

Australia’s New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant.The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.New South Wales, the country's most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections Monday, a fall of 70 from the record number a day before. There were 524 people in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.New measures came into force in New South Wales on Monday, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Fraudsters are using power-of-attorney rules to steal people’s homes

The system for taking control of a person’s financial affairs is “wide open” to fraud, an investigation has found. It revealed that the application process for obtaining the document known as lasting power of attorney (LPA) has no routine identity checks or effective fraud controls. Labour said it was a “national scandal” and called for an urgent inquiry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK judges advised to use preferred pronoun for transgender people: ‘Common courtesy’

Judges in the UK have been told that is a matter of "common courtesy" in cases involving transgender persons to use "personal pronoun" and "name" that they have chosen for themselves.According to the updated guidance in the "Equal Treatment Benchbook" from the Judicial College, the judges were asked to consider that transgender persons may be apprehensive about coming to court when there is a risk of disclosing their identity."There may be situations where the rights of a witness to refer to a trans person by pronouns matching their gender assigned at birth, or to otherwise reveal a person’s trans status,...
SOCIETY
BBC

Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

Many Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and Hillbrow,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Australia
The Independent

Australian citizen trapped in Israel since 2013 banned from leaving the country until 31 December 9999

An Australian citizen has been barred from leaving Israel, trapping him in the country for almost 8000 years after his Israeli wife filed a divorce case against him.Noam Huppert, 44, has been ordered by a court to either pay more than $3m in future child support payments or he is barred from leaving the country until 31 December 9999, reported news.com.au.The Australian moved to Israel in 2012 to stay closer to her two young children after her estranged wife returned to the country and filed a case in an Israeli court under the divorce law that has been dubbed “draconian...
AUSTRALIA
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy