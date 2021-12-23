ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unadilla, NY

Unadilla Man Shot Dead by New York State Police

By Kathy Whyte
 4 days ago
The investigation is underway after an Otsego County man was shot dead by a New York State Trooper. State police say they were called to a reported domestic dispute on Lyons Street in...

#Shooting#State Trooper#Unadilla Man Shot Dead#Tri Town Hospital#The New York State Police
