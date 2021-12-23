ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1.4 million people had Covid last week, new figures show

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
 4 days ago

An estimated 1.4 million Britons had Covid-19 in the week ending 16 December, new figures show.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this represents the highest number since similar figures began in the autumn of 2020.

In England, the ONS said that 1,202,300 people tested positive - which equates to about 1 in 45 people - a substantial increase on the previous week.

The number of positive cases soared across the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber, East Midlands, East of England, London and the South East.

The study also found that increases were seen in all age groups, except those in school year 7 to school year 11 group and those aged 70 years and older group. The highest percentage of people testing positive was in those aged two to school Year 6 at 5.9 per cent.

Meanwhile in Wales, it found that around 1 in 55 people had the virus, with an estimated 54,400 people having tested positive.

A further 37,800 cases emerged in Northern Ireland over the course of last week, which estimates suggest weighs in at about 1 in 50 people.

Scotland also witnessed an increase in cases on the week ending 16 December, with 76,200 people testing positive, which corresponds to around 1 in 70 people.

In the same week, the percentage of cases compatible with the omicron variant (B.1.1.529) has risen in all four UK countries.

It comes as a further 13,581 cases of omicron were recorded in Britain yesterday, bringing the total to 74,08, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said. The number of positive tests of cases compatible with the omicron variant increased in all regions - except the North East.

The ONS also found that the percentage of cases compatible with the Delta variant (B.1. 617.2 and its genetic descendants) has decreased in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The trend remains uncertain in Scotland.

The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron variant could cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations PER DAY and 'very substantially overwhelm the NHS', warns Professor Lockdown

The Omicron variant could 'substantially overwhelm' the NHS and cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations a day, according to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson. The Government scientist, whose modelling spooked Number 10 into ordering the original coronavirus lockdown last March, said was the UK was experiencing a 'very explosive wave of infection' because of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Builders and transport workers are among least likely trades to have had a Covid booster, latest figures show

Builders and transport workers are among the least likely trades to have had a Covid booster, latest figures show. An estimated 39.8 per cent of employees in skilled construction and building trades in England have had an extra dose, along with 42.6 per cent of plant and machine operatives and 43.9 per cent of transport and mobile machine drivers and operatives.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
The Independent

Northern Ireland experiencing ‘largest ever’ avian flu outbreak in UK

Northern Ireland is witnessing the “largest ever” outbreak of avian flu in the UK after two additional suspected cases were discovered.The cases have been identified in a commercial poultry flock near Markethill in Co Armagh and a commercial duck flock in Coagh, Co Tyrone.Disease control measures have been put in place, including the humane culling of the affected birds, some 14,000 in Armagh and 22,000 in Tyrone.It follows confirmation of two positive cases in each of those counties earlier this month, in Aughnacloy and Broughshane Two further suspect cases of notifiable avian influenza identified in a commercial poultry flock near...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: ‘Door-to-door vaccine effort considered’, as new restrictions come into force in UK nations

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson’s government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were “not places where we spread the virus”.Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nichols“I would sincerely appeal that they...
WORLD
The Independent

People queue for ‘jingle jabs’ on Christmas Day as Covid battle continues

Queues have formed at pharmacies as people wait to get Christmas Day jabs as the fight against coronavirus goes on.People were seen waiting for their “jingle jabs” as the vaccination booster programme continued over the festive period in England.NHS England has thanked health service staff who are working or volunteering on Christmas Day.From vaccinators to volunteers, porters to paramedics, midwives to mental health practitioners, and all other essential workers — thank you to everyone who is working over the festive period! 💙 #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/IvnDMgz2s0— NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) December 25, 2021In a tweet, the health services said: “From...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Crisps, PS5s and petrol: The year the UK ran out of everything

Boris Johnson hailed 19 July 2021 as “Freedom Day”, easing the last of the social restrictions imposed on the British public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 16 months earlier and drawing a line under some of the darkest days in our recent history.The vaccine rollout had been a triumph, Covid-19 appeared to be on the ropes, Gareth Southgate’s boys had done us proud at Euro 2020 and a summer heatwave had descended. What could go wrong?That question was answered just three days later, when eerie photographs of barren supermarket shelves began to appear on social media, forcing both...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Titanic Exhibition Centre transforms into mass vaccination site

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast has been transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid vaccination centre. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as booster doses will be available. Tanya Daly, clinical lead of the Covid vaccination programme for the South Eastern Health and...
WORLD
The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
WORLD
The Independent

White Christmas for UK as snow falls in Scotland and Yorkshire

The Met Office has declared a white Christmas for the UK after snow fell across parts of Scotland and northern England.Areas of eastern Scotland, such as Aberdeenshire and Perthsire and the Yorkshire Dales, saw light snowfall from around 8am this morning.The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010, with 2017 and 2020 also seeing reports of some snowfall.Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “There was some snowfall in parts of Scotland and northern England in the early hours of the morning, between midnight and 5am.“Affected areas include Strathallan, Perthshire, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Baltasound in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that “that people can go ahead with their plans”,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England

New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.But England remains under the government’s less stringent plan B curbs, after Boris Johnson put off any decision on tighter controls until after Christmas.The prime minister has said he will not hesitate to impose new rules if necessary, but he is coming under intense pressure from his own MPs not to introduce harsher measures, which would inflict financial damage on pubs, restaurants and shops hoping to recoup some of the losses of a disrupted Christmas period during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Large wave’ of coming Covid hospital admissions could be worse than last winter, Sage warns

A large wave of Covid hospitalisations should be expected “soon” and could be worse than last winter, the UK government’s top scientific advisors have warned.Data suggesting that the Omicron variant might cause less severe illness than the Delta strain raised hopes that further restrictions may not be necessary after Christmas.However, in a gloomy assessment published late on Christmas Eve, the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group said a “large wave” of hospitalisations “should be expected soon given infections are increasing rapidly”.The minutes from the Sage meeting on 23 December also warned that the peak in admissions this winter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People wake up to a white Christmas in parts of UK

Shetland and parts of eastern Scotland have woken up to a white Christmas, the Met Office confirmed.As of 7am on Christmas Day, the weather agency said there had been snowfall, with more forecast for later in the day in the southern Highlands.Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Strathallan in Perthshire were found to have encountered some snowfall overnight.Video on Twitter, posted by the Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Weather Page, showed substantial snowfall in Braemar.https://t.co/vFreUrX60E— Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Weather Page (@Alonso2012F) December 25, 2021On Twitter, the Met Office said: “We’ve already seen some #snow in Shetland, parts of eastern Scotland.”A tweet from...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Omicron cases in Scotland more than double after results backlog, figures show

The number of cases in Scotland of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 have more than doubled, Scottish Government figures show.As of 5pm on Thursday, 3,832 confirmed cases were reported, taking the total number of cases of the new variant to 6,154.According to the figures, the increase was caused by a backlog of genotyping results being received by Public Health Scotland that were undertaken in mid-December.The number of people in hospital confirmed to have the new strain has also almost doubled, from 24 on Thursday to 42 on Friday.In total, the number of cases of coronavirus increased by 7,076 since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Record 1.7MILLION Brits had Covid last week as it's revealed 10 postcodes with highest rates in England are within three square miles of south London and one in 20 people in capital was infected - as daily cases hit new record of 122,000

A record 1.7million people had Covid last week and the ten worst-hit by Covid areas in England are all within a three square mile radius in south London, official figures showed today as UK cases rose to another new high of 122,000. London is being battered hardest by the supermutant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More than 18,000 NHS staff off sick with Covid last week – up by 50%

The number of NHS staff off sick with Covid reached 18,829 last week, up by 50 per cent in just seven days, while thousands of patients were stuck in hospital who shouldn’t be there, new data has revealed. The number of healthcare staff off sick with the virus in London, the epicentre of the Omicron wave, hit 3,874 last week which is more than three times the number off in the week of 12 December. The Midlands followed closely with 3,855.While the capital saw the biggest increase in staff off sick with Covid, the South East and the East...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Numbers of Boxing Day shoppers 41% below pre-pandemic levels, figures show

The numbers of in-person Boxing Day shoppers fell to almost half of pre-pandemic levels.Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day was 41% below the 2019 level, data from industry analyst Springboard shows.Shops on Boxing Day are usually bustling with customers hunting for post-Christmas bargains, but the footfall in high streets was 37.7% lower than in 2019, while it dropped 48.4% in shopping centres and 40.2% in retail parks.Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “A major reason for the significantly lower footfall compared with 2019 will be due to consumers’ ongoing nervousness about the Covid infection rate.“This will have...
RETAIL
