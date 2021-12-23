December 23rd Forecast First

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from Monday night at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is expected. The Advisory area includes most of Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today: Sunshine and a few clouds. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight: Cloudy. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph, becoming E and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
South Lake Tahoe, Calif. – This sure has been a December to remember and it will literally go down in the record books. As of 8:35 a.m., highway closures from Sunday remain in effect which include Hwy 50, 80, 88, 89, 267, and 431. This leaves only Spooner and Kingsbury grades as access points in and out of the Tahoe Basin. Follow Caltrans District 3 for the most up-to-date information – travel is still not advised.
We will continue to see cloudier skies over the Western Slope. Snow showers will clear up for the morning hours, but we will see another snow system move in for the end of today. Another round of winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for the higher elevations in Western Colorado. Expect to see high winds with these heavier snow showers for the evening and overnight hours causing unsafe travel conditions. With temperatures expect to drop below freezing tonight, we will see chances for snow to stick in the Grand Valley. Snow totals from this system look to bring a 1-3 inches in the valley with close to a foot expected over some of the mountain passes. We will see southerly winds push in a few more scattered snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Tuesday/Wednesday system looks to be on the lighter side and will favor the San Juans. Another winter weather system will move in at the end of the week. Expect to see plenty of upcoming winter weather and travel delays.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's not necessarily the amount of precipitation, but the type that may cause issues Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Midnight for Potter County in northern Pennsylvania. The advisory for all other counties has been allowed to expire as temperatures finally warmed just enough to allow for any wintry mix to transition to rain Monday evening.
EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning everyone! ☕️ It’s Monday once again! I know it’s hard to wake up on those Monday mornings, especially with a food coma from all that Christmas food!🥂🧆🍲🍖🥗🥧🍞 However, at least its the last Monday of the year!! Now last week we were fairly warm and dry, this week […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday will start with gusty winds and cool temperatures with a few cracks in the clouds as temperatures rise into the 30s. After 5pm an area of slushy snow will spread across WNY leaving behind 1-3" over the Southern Tier and only a coating near the shoreline of Lake Ontario. The snow will end overnight into Wednesday morning as temperatures head into the 40s for the afternoon under cloudy skies. Rain arrives again on Thursday as daytime temperatures hang near the 40 degree mark. New Year's Eve will again see temperatures near 40F under cloudy skies. The Ball Drop weather should shape up to be cloudy & calm with temperatures in the low 30s. The new year will start out mild with rain showers on Saturday then turn colder with snow showing up across WNY on Sunday and Monday.
Avalanche danger is very high throughout the state in the backcountry and that danger could even hit the roadways and why having a plan B is vital during your travels. “This is where planning ahead makes a huge difference,” said Elise Thatcher with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
More Clouds Monday w/ isolated showers mainly north of I-40 We broke a 130+ year-old record yesterday with our high temp of 77 in Charlotte. We won’t get quite as warm today with more clouds in the forecast, but it will still be above average with highs in the upper 60s. A disturbance just outside of the region could produce an isolated shower or two, with the best shot at any rain being for the mountains. Overnight lows will remain mild all week with lows falling to the upper 50s tonight. Temps will warm to the mid-70s tomorrow with another shot at a stray shower or two. Temps will be even warmer Tuesday night as lows only fall to the low to mid-60s. A front will progress through the region Thursday bringing rain and storm chances to the area. There could be a stronger storm, or two with damaging wind being the greatest severe threat. Expecting about 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall, wh9ch will help, but not end the severe drought that continues to impact the area. Temps will remain mild leading into the New Year with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Showers will be likely New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day. Another strong boundary Sunday will be something to watch this week with much colder temps to jump-start the first full week of 2022.
