Colts lead NFL with 7 Pro Bowl selections; Chiefs-Chargers get 6

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters are finalized and the Indianapolis Colts earned an NFL-best seven selections, the NFL announced. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs each totaled six selections.

Fans, players and coaches voted for players for the respective AFC and NFC rosters, which were revealed Wednesday on NFL Network and NFL.com.

The NFL's annual all-star game is scheduled for Jan. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev.

The 2021 Pro Bowl was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the league entertained fans with a virtual pro bowl, using NFL players, legends and celebrities to compete with the selected AFC and NFC rosters on the Madden NFL 21 video game.

The Colts' seven selections for this year's game include three offensive players, three defensive players and a player from special teams. Running back Jonathan Taylor, center Ryan Kelly, guard Quenton Nelson earned the nod from the Colts offense.

Tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II were picked from the Colts defense. Long snapper Luke Rhodes was the Colts special teamer selected.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, offensive tackle Orlando Brown, defensive lineman Chris Jones and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu were among the Chiefs picked for the Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, wide receiver Keenan Allen, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, center Corey Linsley, outside linebacker Joey Bosa and strong safety Derwin James was the Chargers selected.

The Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each earned five Pro Bowl selections.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set an NFL record with his 15th Pro Bowl selection.

Pro Bowl rosters

AFC

Quarterback

Justin Herbert

Patrick Mahomes

Running back

Jonathan Taylor

Nick Chubb

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill

Ja'Marr Chase

Keenan Allen

Tight end

Mark Andrews

Travis Kelce

Offensive tackle

Rashawn Slater

Orlando Brown

Dion Dawkins

Offensive guard

Quenton Nelson

Joel Bitonio

Wyatt Teller

Center

Corey Linsley

Ryan Kelly

Fullback

Patrick Ricard

Defensive end

Maxx Crosby

Trey Hendrickson

Interior defensive linemen

DeForest Buckner

Chris Jones

Cameron Heyward

Outside linebacker

Joey Bosa

Matt Judon

Inside/middle linebacker

Darius Leonard

Cornerback

J.C. Jackson

Xavien Howard

Denzel Ward

Kenny Moore III

Free safety

Kevin Byard

Strong safety

Derwin James

Tyrann Mathieu

Long snapper

Luke Rhodes

Punter

A.J. Cole

Kicker

Return specialist

Devin Duvernay

Special teamer

Matthew Slater

NFC

Quarterback

Tom Brady

Running back

Alvin Kamara

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp

Justin Jefferson

Deebo Samuel

Tight end

George Kittle

Kyle Pitts

Offensive tackle

Tristan Wirfs

Offensive guard

Zach Martin

Brandon Scherff

Ali Marpet

Center

Jason Kelce

Ryan Jensen

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk

Defensive end

Nick Bosa

Brian Burns

Cameron Jordan

Interior lineman

Kenny Clark

Outside linebacker

Shaquil Barrett

Inside/middle linebacker

Micah Parsons

Bobby Wagner

Cornerback

Trevon Diggs

Free safety

Quandre Diggs

Strong safety

Budda Baker

Harrison Smith

Long snapper

Josh Harris

Punter

Bryan Anger

Kicker

Matt Gay

Return specialist

Jakeem Grant

Special teamer

J.T. Gray