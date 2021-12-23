Photographer saves Allentown comic book mural, chronicles hidden history painted on city building

Christopher Elston, a photographer from Emmaus, works on preserving the Beachead Comics mural in Allentown on Dec. 7. Elston is taking the mural down and taking it to a local art gallery. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Over the last several months, Christopher Elston has become obsessed with a wall on what was, until recently, a vacant building in the 1600 block of West Chew Street in Allentown.

It was the site of the old Beachead Comics store, complete with a 10-foot-by-12-foot comics-themed mural painted on metal sheets and attached to the side of the brick building with wooden 2-by-4s. The mural features Batman, Spider-Man, She-Hulk and Cerebus the aardvark, the latter a character from an independent comic created in the late 1970s.

“I think this might be the last thing that [the artist] painted in Allentown,” said Elston, of Emmaus, who has put well over 100 hours since late summer into preserving the piece. “I think everything else has been scraped off or thrown away. And there’s not too many people doing the hand-painted signs anymore.”

Elston, a photographer and videographer, recently accomplished his goal to clean, preserve and move the mural from the side of the building to The Alternative Gallery, 707 N. Fourth St., where it will be further preserved before it’s permanently displayed. But the journey to saving the piece, including using social media for help from the community and deep-dive research, also revealed signs beneath the mural, showing the history of the building and how the neighborhood changed over time.

“The fact that we can preserve it and keep it on display in Allentown is incredibly special,” said Brandon Wunder, gallery director at The Alternative Gallery. “We’re trying to support living artists and give them opportunities to make money from their art. But also, the other side of that is we want to preserve their work for future generations.”

Wunder, who described the mural as the city’s folk art, said it will be displayed near similar works, including murals and graffiti pieces, so “it’s going to feel right at home.”

“I think in general, it’s important to document all the cool stuff that people did,” Wunder said. “There isn’t much of our special history left. We were so close to the creation of these objects, that we don’t see them as the artifacts that they are. But they are artifacts.”

Elston, 48, has been connected to the mural for much of his life. Starting as a teen, growing up in Easton and Palmer Township, he visited the comic book shop from time to time with friends, always noticing the mural.

“I always remember the mural was kind of interesting to me,” Elston said. “I got a job in Allentown, got an apartment in Allentown after college, and it just happened to be diagonally across from the comic book store. I could see it from my bedroom window in my apartment.”

Then, after his daughter was born, he would take her for walks around West Park, a block away from the store, he said. They would stop by to look at the mural often. Later, after moving his family to Emmaus, he would continue to go back to visit the neighborhood and the mural.

Then, a few months ago, Elston noticed work permit papers on the building, hinting that it would soon be occupied. So, he took to social media to find out who owned it and what was going to happen to the mural.

“I spent a long time, like, on Twitter and Facebook and other places trying to figure [it] out,” he said, adding that he finally discovered artist Rigo Peralta had bought the building.

After speaking with Peralta and finding out that he wasn’t interested in keeping the mural, Elston got to work figuring out how to preserve it — which turned into a deep dive into the history of the building and the handful of signs and advertisements that lay beneath it, as well as finding out the original artist who painted it almost 40 years ago.

Passersby started to comment, he said, unknowingly giving him the history of building as he worked to preserve it.

“People just keep stopping by going, ‘Oh! I used to go here and take my kids here trick-or-treating, and they had a little comic books’ and then like other people would go, ‘Oh yeah, this used to be a pharmacy.’ ”

And then one day, while Elston was working to scrub off debris and graffiti from the mural, someone stopped and asked him about his work.

“‘Hey, you’re painting over that sign?’” Elston said the man asked. “I’m like, ‘Well, actually, no, I’m trying to preserve it.’ The guy’s like, ‘My father-in-law painted that,’ ” and that’s how he found out the name of the original artist and got in contact with him.

Thomas Wilde, 54, painted the mural in 1985 as part of a part-time sign-painting business for extra money while working as an English teacher in Allentown School District, he said. He was paid $230 for the job by Jeff Rabkin, who owned the store for decades.

Rabkin, who died in 2015 , was an avid comic book enthusiast, and appeared on a 2012 episode AMC reality series “Comic Book Men.”

“I’m totally stunned and greatly amused, because when I painted that, I was just trying to earn some extra money for my family,” said Wilde, of Upper Saucon Township. “And I never dreamed that a sign would last that long or have that kind of impact in that neighborhood.”

While working as a teacher, Wilde started painting signs for grocery stores and other business across the region on weekends to make more money, he explained, until the extra cash wasn’t necessary.

“I just kind of stopped,” Wilde said. “I don’t think any other of the signs are still alive, so to speak. And that one kind of hung in there.”

But it is Elston’s curiosity and drive to preserve the piece and learn about the history of it that strikes him, Wilde said.

“I think the one observation I have is that how anybody’s infatuation with one thing — if they’re curious, it goes deeper than they anticipated,” Wilde said. “And to me, it’s an extension of that because he wanted to look at the sign. Now he got interested in that property. And I just think that that’s real nice.

“I just love where people are curious.”

Connecting with Wilde was just the start of Elston’s research into the sign and how it was made.

“I went, like, down the rabbit hole of hand-painting signs,” Elston said. “These guys have just a beautiful arc every time they draw. It’s one shot, it’s one line and then you’re done.”

As he worked to preserve the mural, Elston figured out there were more signs painted beneath, chronicling the businesses that used to occupy the building over the last century.

“I’ve been there different times of the day where the sun hits at different times, and I’m staring at it going, ‘Oh, wait a minute,’ ” he said. “I can see where ‘Mest’ is cracking through, like, the upper right hand of the sign. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s the Mest Pharmacy.’ ”

At the bottom, where the sign is rusty and broken down to the metal backing, it says “ice cream,” he said. It’s an old Breyers Ice Cream sign from the 1940s or ‘50s. The building was a grocery store before it became a pharmacy and then a real estate agent’s office.

“If you step back, then you can just see the whole comic book mural,” he said. “But the closer you get, you see just the history of the sign.”

This month, when Elston began the tedious process of carefully taking down the metal sheets that held the mural to the wall before taking them to the gallery to be reassembled, he made another discovery.

“Another sign underneath painted on the brick,” Elston said. “Excited to see what it is.”

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .